During the last years, Razer has sought to diversify its products beyond gaming computers. On this occasion, taking advantage of the reflectors on CES 2022, the company presented Project Sophia, a desk that looks like something out of a science fiction book.

What makes Project Sophia a different desk from the conventional? The Razer proposal stands out, mainly, for being modular and customizable to adapt to any task. On the deck are offered 13 spaces that support multiple types of components. Touch screens, system monitoring tools, or external captured cards, to name just a few. “User settings can be reconfigured in a matter of seconds for each specific situation desired,” mentions the brand.

The goal is for Project Sophia to be useful to anyone regardless of their activity. For example: to perform a basic task such as editing files in Word, or playing games and broadcasting your game through Twitch. And where is everything displayed? The desk includes a 65 “OLED display.

“Project Sophia” is our futuristic vision of a multipurpose gaming and workspace setup that meets very different needs with a variety of PC configurations, and replaces the need to move between workspaces for each individual task. . The interchangeable modular system allows users to quickly reconfigure their desk with almost infinite flexibility, tailoring “Project Sophia” not only to the task at hand, but also to the particular preferences of the user. This is the future of play and work areas. “

Internally, Project Sophia integrates a custom PCB, a Intel 12th generation processor and one nvidia graphics card of recent generation (Series 3000). In other words, the Razer desktop is also the cabinet of your PC. To fulfill its purpose of being modular, components adhere to the desktop magnetically, which makes it easy to upgrade the hardware based on your needs.

“The modules are designed for all types of users, and creators can insert touch screen digitizers, tablets and creative tools to optimize hotkeys and macros, while gamers can focus on modules for highest fidelity audio. and astonishing visual performance by adding a THX Surround Sound sound system and high-refresh rate monitor. Streamers can transform “Project Sophia” for a full broadcast setup with camera, microphone, and broadcast control, while streamers can looking for a more efficient workspace for comfortable tasks, with a hotkey module for productivity use, a wireless charger and a mug warmer. “

Of course, true to the Razer identity, Project Sophia jumps on the RGB bandwagon. In the images you can see that the edge of the writing has LED lights of the system Razer Chroma. At the moment, yes, we still do not know if Project Sophia will be commercialized.

Razer Enki Pro HyperSense, a chair with haptic feedback

The company also announced the Enki Pro HyperSense gaming chair, which boasts a haptic feedback system created together with D-BOX. The technology will allow to offer precise vibrations in compatible games. Among them are Forza Horizon 5, ‌Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Y F1 2021. However, it will not only work with video games, but also with other multimedia content such as movies and music.

“Viewers and listeners will enjoy a greater depth and immersive experience, as music, sound effects and sound themes can be felt and heard,” they explain. The haptic motor can deploy up to 65,000 different vibrations. In addition, it has the tactile response of +/- 1 G-Force and the seat can be tilted vertically 1.5 “back. Your answer is 5 milliseconds, which ensures correct synchronization with the content you are enjoying. The Razer Enki Pro HyperSense has no price or release date yet.