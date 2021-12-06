The components of the development kits allow you to make various tricks with their components.

That Nintendo Switch is an unparalleled global market success is known in many companies, since the hybrid console of the Japanese company has managed to sell more than 90 million units worldwide. This is not a piece of information that comes alone, since the rise of this concept has made it clear that can work among the majority public, which causes, therefore, that others dare to launch their own proposals for sale, as we recently detailed about Razer.

Under this premise it must be said that now we have new data around this console that Razer and Qualcom would be doing together, since apparently increased investment in games for the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1, this being an Android-based console and that It would allow playing titles from this platform, as well as streaming games from a console or PC and playing through the cloud service.

A new console that will give developers freedom

Of course, it must be said that this console that works with the G3x chip will allow interested developers to obtain the Snapdragon G3x development kit to make their own developments, as stated by Justin Cooney, director of global partnerships at Razer and who states that The goal with this kit is to attract more publishers and developers to achieve a joint vision for the field, market and future of portable gaming to evolve.

On the other hand, Michad Knapp from Qualcom has commented that companies are focusing on the developer community, so that the different unions of these could lead to multiple consoles derived from the same base, which, as you can see in the image above, would have, in principle, a design similar to that seen on Nintendo Switch.

Obviously this is not the same as consoles coming out with the power of a Steam Deck overnight, but It is clear that the success of Nintendo Switch has shown that this market is profitable. It remains to be seen what the scope of it is in the coming years, since, regardless of what Steam and Razer do, it is clear that Nintendo is going to have to improve a lot on the successor to the Nintendo Switch in order to attract audiences. Only time will tell what ends up happening.

