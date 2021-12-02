We were few and the grandmother gave birth to another console.

Currently the video game industry has three large companies that have the most relevant consoles on the market, these being Nintendo with its current Nintendo Switch; Sony with the PlayStation 5, and Microsoft with Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. However, despite these being the most relevant names, the truth is that it is a volatile market, which is subject to any type of change.

This can be seen from the fact that there are other platforms such as PC with Steam and Epic Game Store, as well as Google Stadia, among many others. And in fact, there are companies that at the time launched consoles but not currently, this being the case of SEGA that ended its career with Dreamcast, a much loved and remembered console today, as well as others that no one remembers anymore. , like the extinct Ouya.

All that said, it seems that another company could jump on the console bandwagon, as Steam and Valve are doing these days with the nearby Steam Deck, this being the case of Razer, who could present a new console from which we would already have the first details.

A new Razer handheld console could be on the way

To begin with, according to the information that has been known, it would be a portable console, thus following the trail left by the aforementioned Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck. On the other hand, according to the development kits, this would be a console that works thanks to Snapdragon G3x, as they have described in the middle Videocardz, from where they claim to have received this information.

According to the report received, in relation to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon SoC products for 2022, this same G3x would have been designed to work on a portable console, this being a collaboration with Razer. Be that as it may, these would be the first data:

120Hz OLED HDR display

6,000 mAH battery.

The console could be compatible with Xbox Game Cloud.

The games could be transferred to a desktop console or even to the PC.

It would feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen1 CPU that would be 20% faster and 30% more power efficient compared to Qualcomm’s current flagship SoC.

Regarding the latter, it should be noted that this same 8 Gen1 will be manufactured with 4 nm process technology and will have a 4th generation Adreno GPU. Q

An estimate of 30% more GPU performance and 25% power savings have been made thanks to this new architecture.

