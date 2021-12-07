Dec 07, 2021 at 01:16 CET

Ronald goncalves

As part of the Matchday 17 of LaLiga Santander 2021-2022, the Villarreal and the Vallecano Ray They will meet at the Estadio de la Cerámica next Sunday.

Thus, in the first instance, those commanded by Unai emery will come to the showdown with a recent history of two defeats, one victory and one draw, while the squad led by Andoni Iraola registers two wins, one loss and one draw throughout their last disputes.

On the other hand, it should be noted that the yellow team is located in the thirteenth position of the table with 16 points and -1 in their goal differential, so it is currently in the middle of the rankings. Instead, rayistas are ranked 6 with 27 points and +8 in terms of average number of targets and therefore in the Europa League area.

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The confrontation that will take place between the Villarreal and the Vallecano Ray on the occasion of the Day 17 of LaLiga Santander will take place on Sunday, December 12 at 2:00 p.m., and can be enjoyed in Spain through Movistar LaLiga.