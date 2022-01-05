01/04/2022 On at 21:00 CET

Ronald goncalves

The Vallecano Ray and the Betis, with the aim of continuing with Day 20 of LaLiga Santander, they will carry out a new dispute of the national tournament this next Sunday at the Vallecas Stadium.

In the first instance, the premises run by Andoni Iraola they are positioned in place number 6 in the standings with 30 points and +6 in goal differential and therefore in the Europa League area. In this sense, its history by league records a loss to Atlético de Madrid (2-0), a victory over Deportivo Alavés (2-0), a loss to Villarreal (2-0) and a victory against Espanyol (1-0).

As for their adversaries, the squad of Manuel Pellegrini is located in third place in the table with 33 points and +9 in goal differential, that is, in the Champions League area. Likewise, their recent meetings indicate a defeat against Celta de Vigo (2-0), a loss to Athletic Club (3-2), a victory against Real Sociedad (4-0) and a victory over Barcelona (1-0).

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The match between Vallecano Ray and the Betis of the Day 20 of LaLiga Santander 2021-2022 will take place this Sunday, January 9 at 2:00 p.m., and the meeting can be seen in Spain through Movistar LaLiga.