Things keep getting worse at Activision. After it became known that several quality assurance employees at Raven Software, responsible for Call of Duty: Warzone, were unexpectedly fired on Friday, December 3, today it has been revealed that The workers of this division have organized a march to protest against this decision, as well as to demand better contracts.

In a statement shared to Kotaku, QA division employees require full-time contracts, not just for employees who are still part of Raven Software, but also those who were laid off last week. In this way, workers would earn an increase in the minimum hourly rate, additional paid time off, and slightly better benefits. This was what was commented on the matter:

“Those who participate in this demonstration do so with the continued success of the studio at the forefront of their minds. Raven’s quality control department is essential to the day-to-day running of the studio as a whole. Terminating high-performance quality control contracts at a time of constant work and earnings puts the health of the studio at risk. “

The goal of this demonstration is to ensure the continued growth of Raven. Everyone participating in today’s demonstration does so with the continued success of the studio at the forefront of their mind. – ABetterABK 💙 ABK Workers Alliance (@ABetterABK) December 6, 2021

According to the A Better ABK group, which is made up of employees from Activision, Blizzard and King, the workers who were laid off, play an important role in keeping stable Call of Duty: Warzone.

The decision to fire these workers was not a total surprise.. At the end of last November, Raven Software executives indicated that they were going to have meetings to see which workers would get a full-time promotion and which would be fired. In this way, it was revealed that the contract of 30% of the quality control team had come to an end on December 3, effectively January 28, 2022. The rest of the employees are still awaiting a verdict.

This is the third protest of its kind that has taken place this year at Activision Blizzard. The first of these arose after the lawsuit was made known by the state of California. The second was a consequence of The Wall Street Journal report accusing Bobby Kotick of harassment.

Editor’s Note:

It’s a real shame that this is the only way Activision Blizzard workers are heard today. Considering that we are at the end of the year, and that a new stage of the pandemic can begin on any day, this is not a good time to lose a job. Hopefully Raven Software can listen to the demands of the employees.

Via: Kotaku