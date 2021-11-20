The Mexican striker knocked down one of the fittest teams in the Premier League with a great goal in the second half. Jiménez, who had just played with Mexico in the international break, signed a shot from the front, after a cross from Daniel Podence, straight into the goal of Lukasz Fabianski.

It is the third goal in this Premier of Jiménez, that little by little begins to carburet after the serious cranial injury that he suffered a year ago and that had him off the pitch until last July.

With this victory, Wolves climb to sixth place in the Premier, with 19 points, three from the Champions League zone, while West Ham may fall from the top four positions depending on the rest of the results. David Moyes’s right now are third with 23 points.