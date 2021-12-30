Dec 30, 2021 at 11:27 am CET

EFE

Athletic Club players Raúl García, Iñigo Lekue, Unai Nuñez Y Asier Villalibre have tested positive for COVID-19 and increased to six positives in the return to work of the rojiblanco team after meeting this Wednesday also those of Oier Zarraga and the technician Marcelino Garcia Toral.

As reported by the Bilbao club, Raúl García, Lekue, Nuñez Y Villalibre they were positive “in the PCR tests carried out in Lezama yesterday afternoon and their results were known this morning.”

“Those affected”, as already advanced on Wednesday Zarraga Y Marcelino, “they are in good health and complying with the sanitary isolation protocol at home”.

Thus, Athletic, in principle, has five safe casualties for the league visit this Monday, day 3, to Osasuna in El Sadar with which the competition will start in 2022. Those of Zarraga, Raúl García, Lekue, Nuñez Y Villalibre, which is also due to injury, in addition to that of Marcelino.