If we want decorate our Christmas tree with personality, originality and adapting it as much as possible to home decoration, we can do it. The proof is the amount of ornaments that we can find in stores like Amazon. We can also bet on making them ourselves or buying details that are as handmade as possible.

Getting away from glitters and baroque decorations is easy with these burlap, wood or even rattan ornaments that we have selected for the most naturalistic trees:





The first of our options is this pack of wooden decorations with Christmas motifs. Trees, snowflakes, bells and stars with interlocking raised effect designs that feature small touches of color in red, green and white combined with the natural tone of the wood.

A set of six pendants that we can easily combine with other ornaments of any style since they have a very neutral design, we can also hang them on doors or windows (not just limited to the tree). The complete pack is found on Amazon for only 16.99 euros.

Burlap or sackcloth is another of the star fabrics in this compilation, in this case we select this pack of socks, stars, trees or balls with designs painted in red or green tones.

They also feature a jute rope pendant and decorative wooden buttons. A whole series of rustic details that easily combine with other elements of the same line or totally different. The 12-piece set is available on Amazon -where they have an average note of 4.4 stars and the label of recommendation of the house- for 23.99 euros.

With jute of different textures and sackcloth we have these rustic Christmas tree balls. An eclectic pack that combines Christmas details such as snowflakes or checkered (or tartan) patterns in reds, blacks and greens.

They also include twig details to blend in seamlessly with the tree and scraps of type. patchwork. We can find them on Amazon -where they have an average note of 4.4 stars- in a complete set of 12 pieces for only 29.99 euros.

Once again, wood is the protagonist of this selection, this time with a set of 24 pieces of this material with a minimalist style. A set with different types of snowflakes, all in the color of natural wood that we can include as part of the most discreet and elegant tree decoration.

We can also use it to decorate gifts, doors, windows or even the fireplace. It is undoubtedly one of the simplest and cheapest options starting at only 11.99 euros (the complete pack of 24 snowflakes).

Finally, we can crown our tree by avoiding the typical pointed plastic ornament and betting on this rattan star with small lights. An original way to decorate the most important part of any Christmas tree, but that we can also use as part of the table decoration or to illuminate a small reading corner.

The star works on batteries and we find it on Amazon -where it has an average rating of 4.3 stars- for only 21.99 euros (although the price may vary depending on the design you choose).

