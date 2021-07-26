The new KIA Rio 2021 is now available at Spanish dealers. One of the most interesting versions that we can find in the KIA electrified utility range combines the Drive trim level with the Sport Pack. Is it the most rational version? Is it well equipped? And what are their prices? Discover all the keys to a model that bears the ECO label.
The current generation of the KIA Rio has recently undergone a complete overhaul. A mid-cycle upgrade to help you tackle the rest of your business life ahead of you. Among other novelties, the utility of KIA
bets on electrification, launches design and technological equipment. His commercial journey in Spain is already underway.
If we go into the Rio range we will find a total of three trim levels. They are the Concept, Drive and GT Line finishes. However, the endowment offered by these finishes can be improved by opting for various optional equipment packages. One of the possible combinations has as its protagonist the Drive version and Sport Pack. And it is that the central axis of the offer is taken as a starting point, the finish that concentrates the bulk of the sales and a package that allows the Rio to be spicy.
The equipment of the new KIA Rio Drive + Sport Pack
Is it well equipped? The Drive finish is characterized by its relationship between equipment and price. Logically, to its endowment must be added the equipment included in the Sport Pack. Let’s go into detail and list the featured standard equipment:
Drive
- 16-inch alloy wheels
- ABS + EBD + BAS + ESC + VSM + HAC
- Multiple airbags (front, side and curtain)
- Tire pressure sensor
- Lane Keeping Assistant
- Driver fatigue detection
- Dynamic High Beam Assist
- Emergency brake assist (frontal collision)
- Heated and electrically adjustable exterior mirrors
- LED lights for daytime driving
- Fog lights
- Audio system with USB connection
- UVO Connect navigation with 8-inch touchscreen
- Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Rear view camera
- Bluetooth
- Front center armrest
- USB charger for the rear seats
- Steering wheel and gear lever in leather
- Supervision type instrument cluster with 4.2-inch LCD screen
- Fabric upholstery
- Height-adjustable driver’s seat
- Cruise control and speed limiter
- Automatic climate control
- Power windows
- Automatic lights and rain sensor
- Front and rear parking sensors
Sport Pack (add)
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- Sports pedals
- Sport Pack upholstery
- Height adjustable passenger seat
The Sport package allows giving the Rio with a Drive finish a more dynamic exterior and interior appearance but without reaching the level of the finishing that crowns the offer, the GT Line version.
The engines of the new KIA Rio Drive + Pack Sport
Regarding the mechanical section, the vast majority of mechanics that are available for this version bring with them the ECO environmental mark of the DGT thanks to the electrification by means of a 48 volt light hybrid system (MHEV). All engines are gasoline. The access block is fixed by a 1.2-liter DPi 84 hp engine combined with a manual gearbox.
One step above we will find a 1.0-liter T-GDi engine light hybrid and in two power levels: 100 hp and 120 hp. The less powerful option is exclusively associated with the intelligent manual gearbox from KIA, while the most radical alternative does allow you to opt for the seven-speed DCT automatic transmission. All engines have a front-wheel drive configuration.
Prices of the KIA Rio Drive + Pack Sport in Spain
Prices valid from July / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions
In the category of the best cheap cars, where the Rio fights, the competition is voracious. Being able to differentiate itself from some of its rivals by offering a large endowment at a competitive price and the possibility of wearing the ECO label is decisive.