The new KIA Rio 2021 is now available at Spanish dealers. One of the most interesting versions that we can find in the KIA electrified utility range combines the Drive trim level with the Sport Pack. Is it the most rational version? Is it well equipped? And what are their prices? Discover all the keys to a model that bears the ECO label.

The current generation of the KIA Rio has recently undergone a complete overhaul. A mid-cycle upgrade to help you tackle the rest of your business life ahead of you. Among other novelties, the utility of KIA

bets on electrification, launches design and technological equipment. His commercial journey in Spain is already underway.

If we go into the Rio range we will find a total of three trim levels. They are the Concept, Drive and GT Line finishes. However, the endowment offered by these finishes can be improved by opting for various optional equipment packages. One of the possible combinations has as its protagonist the Drive version and Sport Pack. And it is that the central axis of the offer is taken as a starting point, the finish that concentrates the bulk of the sales and a package that allows the Rio to be spicy.

The new KIA Rio 2021 is already on sale in Spanish dealers

The equipment of the new KIA Rio Drive + Sport Pack

Is it well equipped? The Drive finish is characterized by its relationship between equipment and price. Logically, to its endowment must be added the equipment included in the Sport Pack. Let’s go into detail and list the featured standard equipment:

Drive

16-inch alloy wheels

ABS + EBD + BAS + ESC + VSM + HAC

Multiple airbags (front, side and curtain)

Tire pressure sensor

Lane Keeping Assistant

Driver fatigue detection

Dynamic High Beam Assist

Emergency brake assist (frontal collision)

Heated and electrically adjustable exterior mirrors

LED lights for daytime driving

Fog lights

Audio system with USB connection

UVO Connect navigation with 8-inch touchscreen

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Rear view camera

Bluetooth

Front center armrest

USB charger for the rear seats

Steering wheel and gear lever in leather

Supervision type instrument cluster with 4.2-inch LCD screen

Fabric upholstery

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Cruise control and speed limiter

Automatic climate control

Power windows

Automatic lights and rain sensor

Front and rear parking sensors

Sport Pack (add)

17-inch alloy wheels

Sports pedals

Sport Pack upholstery

Height adjustable passenger seat

The Sport package allows giving the Rio with a Drive finish a more dynamic exterior and interior appearance but without reaching the level of the finishing that crowns the offer, the GT Line version.

The new KIA Rio may sport the DGT’s ECO environmental badge

The engines of the new KIA Rio Drive + Pack Sport

Regarding the mechanical section, the vast majority of mechanics that are available for this version bring with them the ECO environmental mark of the DGT thanks to the electrification by means of a 48 volt light hybrid system (MHEV). All engines are gasoline. The access block is fixed by a 1.2-liter DPi 84 hp engine combined with a manual gearbox.

One step above we will find a 1.0-liter T-GDi engine light hybrid and in two power levels: 100 hp and 120 hp. The less powerful option is exclusively associated with the intelligent manual gearbox from KIA, while the most radical alternative does allow you to opt for the seven-speed DCT automatic transmission. All engines have a front-wheel drive configuration.

Prices of the KIA Rio Drive + Pack Sport in Spain

Mechanics Drive + Sport Pack 1.2 DPi 84 hp € 18,836 1.0 T-GDi 100 CV MHEV iMT € 21,121 1.0 T-GDi 120 CV MHEV iMT € 21,650 1.0 T-GDi 120 CV MHEV DCT € 22,776

Prices valid from July / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions

In the category of the best cheap cars, where the Rio fights, the competition is voracious. Being able to differentiate itself from some of its rivals by offering a large endowment at a competitive price and the possibility of wearing the ECO label is decisive.