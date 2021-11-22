Vodafone One Unlimited Plus

The Vodafone One Unlimited Plu rates has unlimited data and minutes on the line with 5G and a second free mobile line for one year. In addition, it has internet with 300 Mbps of fiber optics and unlimited landline calls. Includes the Seriefans TV or Familyfans TV pack free for one year. We can choose if we want Disney + or HBO Max with the corresponding channels. It has a price of 69.99 euros per month with a stay of one year and a 25% discount for six months.

Unlimited Home has a price of 100 euros per month with a 50% discount during the first three months and includes 2 unlimited 5G lines, 600 Mbps symmetric fiber, television with a 4K decoder and services such as HBO Max, Disney and Amazon Prime Video. In addition, services with improvements such as Secure Net Family or Super WiFi.

Familyfans and Familylovers packs

We can also contract it with the Pack Familyfans and Familylovers.

Pack Familyfans on Vodafone you have a price of 11 euros per month added to the rate that we already have contracted. This pack includes the following contents: Disney +, AMC, AMC Selekt, FOX Life, COSMO, Comedy Central, XTRM, TCM, Sundance TV, National Geographic, National Geographic Now, Canal Cocina, Decasa, MTV, MyMTV, Sol Música, Eurosport1 and the children’s channels Disney Jr, BabyTV, Nick Jr, Canal Panda, My Nick Jr, Nickelodeon.

The Pack Familylovers It has a price of 15 euros per month added to the rate and all the advantages and previous channels. That is, it includes: Disney +, AMC, AMC Selekt, FOX Life, COSMO, Comedy Central, XTRM, TCM, Sundance TV, National Geographic, National Geographic Now, Canal Cocina, Decasa, MTV, MyMTV, Sol Música, Eurosport1 and the channels Disney Jr, BabyTV, Nick Jr, Panda Channel, My Nick Jr, Nickelodeon. But, in addition, those 15 euros per month also include the advantages of Amazon Prime.

How to activate

Once you have it contracted, we can activate the account that Vodafone includes from our customer section. As explained from the help page, you receive an SMS that will allow you to activate it if the Vodafone TV contracted pack includes access to the Disney + service. Once you have hired it, we have to go to the My Vodafone website and access our services.

Open the My Vodafone app or website

We go to the left side column of the web or application

We choose the option: What do you have contracted

Click on the television icon

Another way to get there is to follow these steps:

We open the menu

We choose the option “My products”

Let’s go to “products and services”

We choose the option “My rate”

In either of the two routes we will arrive at the television section and we will be able to search for “Free content included”. Here, look for “Disney +” in the list and click on the activate button to activate the service and begin the process.

Once ready, you access vodafone.es/environment and on the web they will ask us to venge our identity. We have to write the number associated with the service and the PIN code that we have received on said phone to activate it.

We will arrive at a new screen where we have to accept the legal conditions of Vodafone and here choose “Activate Disney +”. Once we have reached this point we will need to create our username and password in the streaming service. You must choose an email and password that will be the one you will use to access Disney + from any device in all available apps.

When you have chosen username and password you will have to confirm the process. Click on “confirm”To instantly receive an activation confirmation SMS that will arrive within 48 hours.

Where to see Disney +

You will not only be able to see it with the Vodafone decoder but on other devices. Disney + at Vodafone allows us to create up to seven different profiles and not just one main one. In addition, we can make up to four simultaneous reproductions so that four people see different content with the same user. And unlimited downloads on up to ten devices where we can download the content.

You can see it in the decoder but also in:

Smart TV LG WebOS 3.0 or higher

Samsung Smart TVs using Tizen operating system

Smart TV with Android TV

IOS and Android mobile devices and tablets

Amazon Fire (Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Fire Tablet)

PC / Mac

Chromecast and Apple TV (4th Generation and later)

Chromebook

Apple tv

Sony PlayStation

Xbox One

Cancel

If we want to cancel Disney + from our subscription, we can do so by following a few simple steps, although keep in mind that this will only make sense if you cancel the television package in which they are included. They explain the following from Vodafone: “Once you deactivate the subscription, because you have canceled your TV Pack, your Unlimited Home package or because you activate a voluntary content restriction, you continue to enjoy the service until the last day of the contracted period. If the cancellation occurs because the promotional period ends, you receive an SMS (10 days before its end) informing you of the monthly fee you are starting to pay and the steps to follow, if you want to deactivate the subscription ”.

To do so, the steps are as follows:

Open the menu

Go to “My Products”

Choose “Products and services”

Choose “My rate”

Look for “Free content included” in “Television”

Go to “Disney +”

Press the “Manage” button and deactivate the service

We will not have to cancel it if you simply want to cancel your Vodafone rate.