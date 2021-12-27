Dec 27, 2021 at 09:29 CET

SPORT.es

Two Raspberry Pi computers were launched into space from Cape Canaveral in Florida on a Space X rocket. Credit card-sized devices head to the International Space Station (ISS) to conduct experiments programmed by students at the school. It is part of a project of the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Raspberry Pi Foundation (RPF) based in Cambridge.

Olympia Brown of the RPF declared that the computers would be “with all the Christmas presents from the astronauts.” The new machines will replace the older, less advanced models, called Ed and Izzy, which were originally implemented as part of Tim Peake’s Principia mission in 2015.

Children and adolescents were asked to write simple computer codes, using information from ESA, to conduct an experiment for the ISS computers. The project, called Astro Pi, is aimed at elementary school children and aimed to encourage more young people to take an interest in the subjects of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).