NFT’s marketplace Rarible officially launched its integration with the Tezos proof-of-stake blockchain on Thursday. This new collaboration will allow Rarible to offer Tezos NFT in its market and enable secondary sales of Tezos projects, while allowing users to mint NFT for a low cost.

Rarible’s integration with Tezos marks the third layer 1 blockchain supported by the platform, along with Ethereum and Flow, Dapper Labs’ blockchain network that NBA Top Shot runs on. In Rarible’s effort to build a multi-chain platform to consolidate the NFT space, the integrations with Solana and Polygon are as follows, according to Rarible CEO Alexei Falin, who told Cointelegraph:

“Rarible strongly believes that the future of NFTs is cross-chain, and that interoperability is the key to a simplified and successful NFT ecosystem. We have seen many alternative blockchains gain prominence in the NFT space for their unique offerings. specifically Tezos for its low costs and energy efficient minting process through proof of stake validation. “

The integration will take place in two phases, according to the company. Users can now mint, buy and sell new native Tezos NFTs, as well as participate in the secondary market, starting with the metaverse collectibles called Digits from video game developer Ubisoft. Now, Rarible plans to mint new collections through custom contracts and establish copyrights for imported collections that already existed at Tezos.

Rarible and Tezos also released an inaugural NFT collection, titled Blazing Futures, Curated by Diane Drubay, Founder of We Are Museums and Coiner of NFT at Hic Et Nunc. The Blazing Futures collection includes exclusive works by 10 artists from the Tezos ecosystem.

Falin added that he hopes “Rarible users benefit from an improved experience in our market, while enjoying exposure to a broader range of NFT projects that exist within the strong Tezos network.”

Integration was possible through Rarible Protocol, the open source NFT protocol governed by the string community that Rarible.com uses.

