The NFT market Rarible has temporarily canceled OpenSea orders and sent out a series of tweets today explaining how he plans to help combat what he calls “risky sell orders” in OpenSea with a new order management tool..

The tool is designed to help users differentiate between their active and inactive orders to help prevent their NFTs from being sold by mistake., even if they cancel an OpenSea order by transferring the asset to another wallet.

Part of Rarible’s business model is the aggregation of OpenSea orders on its platform.

Since the end of December 2021, OpenSea users have noticed a bug which allows assets to remain for sale on Rarible even when their assets have been moved to another wallet. Rarible has explained:

“When you move your item out, the request can no longer be fulfilled. But when the item is returned to your wallet, the order is active on the chain again. The safe way to remove an ad is to cancel it on the chain. “

The Rarible tool shows orders as Active or Inactive to mitigate confusion about which assets are actually for sale. Rarible said in a Tweet: “Active orders are at the moment and require most of your attention”, while “Inactive orders are the ones that will be activated in case the NFT returns to your wallet”.

Rarible is currently the ninth largest NFT market, according to DappRadar.

The Sandbox (SAND), a metaverse platform and a virtual world of decentralized games, has announced that it will create a Mega City focused on contemporary cultural icons and the expansion of Hong Kong culture in the Metaverse.

A number of new LAND owning and known partners in Hong Kong have signedincluding tycoon Adrian Cheng, leading investor Sun Hung Kai & Co, professional services firm PwC Hong Kong, blockchain-related asset management and investment firm TIMES CAPITAL, director, producer, and actor Stephen Fung, actress Shu Qi, musician Dough-Boy, game copyright Little Fighter, and local illustrator Dreamergo.

The Sandbox has scheduled a LAND sale on January 13 so that users can purchase it outside of the Mega City centers..

The CEO of Animoca Brands, one of The Sandbox’s main sponsors, Yat Siu, has stated the following:

“The Sandbox and virtual grounds have really captured the imagination and attention of people in this region.”

Home auctions in the real and virtual world

Thanks to the collaboration between ONE Sotheby’s International Realty and Voxel Architects, a real house will be sold along with a virtual copy in The Sandbox.

The actual home is located in Miami, United States, and will be an 11,000-square-foot home with seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms on one acre of land. The houses are still under construction and are expected to be listed at a Sothetby’s auction in 2022. The price range has yet to be determined..

CoolWallet Pro will be compatible with NFTs

CoolbitX, maker of CoolWallet Pro cryptocurrency wallet, announced at CES 2022 that its cryptocurrency wallet has added support for NFT.

The built-in support for NFT will be usable with the OpenSea and Rarible NFT markets. The brand hopes to attract new users to the crypto space and introduce them to the metaverse and Play to Earn.. CoolBitX Founder and CEO Michael Ou said:

“NFT support in CoolWallet will help seamlessly merge the physical and virtual worlds of our users, allowing them to confidently manage and protect both their crypto assets and digital collectibles.”

NFT sales exceed $ 530 million in 7 days

Nonfungible data shows that the NFT market is continuing the wild growth that began in 2021; the first week of 2022 totaled USD 530 million in sales and the highest average price in history per asset at USD 5,215. Last year, more than $ 23 billion worth of NFT was sold, according to a report by DappRadar.

The biggest sale of the last seven days was an NFT SuperRare that sold for almost 250 ETH ($ 939,787). Bored Ape Yacht Club had by far the highest volume during the same time period at $ 216,869.

Other NFT news

The digital asset curator Metaversal closed a USD 50 million financing round to help expand its NFT portfolio and investment capabilities in the Metaverso and NFT spaces. The funding round was led by Coinfund and Foxhaven.

The golf company LinksDAO raised $ 10.5 million to fund its desire to buy golf courses and develop the LINKS cryptocurrency. The funds were raised through an NFT sale of more than 9,000 “leisure memberships” and “global memberships.”

