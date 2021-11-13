One of the first computers made by the company was recently sold at auction.

We never know which object can become a true collector’s item. We may even have some hidden treasure among all that we put away. Even though it may not seem like it to us, what we see as unimportant to others may be something of great value. And, on many occasions, what counts is the story behind of that object.

In the case of Apple, we are talking about a company with 45 years of history that has managed to revolutionize the consumer technology sector on several occasions. Thus, many of his old products have become collectors’ items, embellished by the success story, or even by the failure that they might have assumed at one point.

On this occasion, we are talking about an object that was part of the first steps of the company. An Apple-1 that we already talked about in the past and that, if it is already a model coveted by collectors, in this case it is even more so for having a wooden casing. And it is that, if some 200 Apple-1 were manufactured, only 6 of them had this case.

The Apple-1 has been sold for $ 500,000 at an auction of John moran, accompanied by manuals, a monitor, and a couple of cassettes with the system software. A package of the most complete that already has an owner, to the misfortune of those lucky enough to have the necessary funds to get hold of it.

A new iMac Pro would arrive in early 2022 with a multitude of news

Of course, it is about one of the best examples of what Apple has achieved over the years. A reminder of the origins of a company that went from manufacturing a few dozen computers to being placed on the desks and pockets of millions of people.

Related topics: Manzana

Subscribe to Disney + with a 75% discount, only until November 14! to subscribe