Rappi deliverymen write some creative messages in their deliveries reminding clients of their former relationships, managing to be an effective promotion strategy.

The applications of food delivery, as well can be Uber Eats, Rappi, Didi Food and at the time Without Apron, among others, managed to be well received by Mexican consumers, especially in times of pandemic. In accordance with Forbes, the pandemic was a key factor for the growth of this market that drastically changed the consumption habits of Mexicans, since now 83 percent of Internet users use delivery platforms, of which 76 percent seek to buy prepared food, 60 percent order products from the supermarket and 49 percent to get food.

Over time these have proven to be of vital help to consumers mexicans, therefore, according to the forecasts of Statista Digital Market, it is estimated that the food delivery bill more than 2,100 million dollars this year.

However, this effective positioning and growth has not occurred simply because of the pandemic, but because of the different marketing strategies that the brands in charge of providing this service have been able to carry out efficiently with promotions, loyalty programs and creative posts.

The delivery platform Rappi has chosen to create a strategy where its delivery men write some creative messages on their delivery bags, reminding clients of difficult times with their ex-partners, mentioning that “I wish forgetting your ex was as fast as us.”

No one was as cold as Rappi pic.twitter.com/F0AkXBnoBd – Mell (@escondobleLL) December 4, 2021

These creative messages from Rappi deliverymenIt seems to be a strategy led by the brand’s marketing team, since in effect both show the same message, despite the fact that they were different orders.

However, these messages have managed to effectively capture the attention of customers, who even manage to share these messages on social networks, making a type of unpaid advertising to the brand, where technically they only had to “invest” in a pen and 20 seconds of the time of the delivery people, managing to be a good marketing strategy by giving the consumer a positive feeling.

To make a marketing strategy Indeed, high monetary amounts should not necessarily be invested, but the factor that we must take into account particularly is creativity. Grab the attention of prospects with creative messages It is an essential factor to start the sales process, and even when closing it, managing to effectively position ourselves in the mind of the consumer with a good experience, or at least a creative one.

An example of how we can implement this type of messages and products where creativity has proven to be the main factor when making an effective publicity, we have it with the dog walker who tried to make a creative, unsuccessful but efficient strategy to be able to pay his studies, where he made a small advertising poster offering his services making a reference to the John Wick film, mentioning that he would take care of pets in the same way that the character does in his films, managing to be shared on social networks by hundreds of users, achieving thousands of reactions and positioning your message in the minds of thousands of people from different countries.

Strategies creative manage to position themselves effectively in the mind of the consumer, improving your shopping experience and enhancing the image of the brand.