“We want to be a complete bank, where we are going to be the ideal bank for all those who live in the Rappi ecosystem, not only natural persons who are consumers, but also rappitenderos and legal persons who are businesses”, Gabriel Migowski, president of RappiPay Colombia, told Reuters.

“We are really very focused first on creating the best credit card experience and then starting an offer to small and medium businesses that live within Rappi,” he added.

Currently Rappi offers some financial services in Colombia, Mexico, Brazil, Peru and Chile that vary depending on the regulations in each country, but it does not have the complete offer of a digital bank.

In Colombia RappiPay has around 750,000 users and has generated more than 120,000 credit cards.

Migowski said that Rappi and Davivienda agreed to an investment of about $ 100 million in RappiPay and “both partners are committed to continue funding the company as it grows.”

Rappi, founded in 2015 and received a $ 1 billion investment from SoftBank, operates in more than 250 cities in nine Latin American countries.

In August Rappi raised a little more than 500 million dollars in an investment round, bringing his valuation to 5.250 million dollars.

The application has about 150,000 active deliverers, to deliver goods and services.

Rappi clarified last week that he has not yet made any decision for an eventual initial public offering, after co-founder Juan Pablo Ortega was quoted in press reports stating that the firm would prepare the process in the first half of 2022.

So-called tech unicorns are active in the capital markets taking advantage of ample liquidity.

Brazilian financial technology company Nubank, valued at $ 30 billion, filed an application for an initial public offering of shares (IPO) in the United States in October.