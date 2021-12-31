The advertising material that many brands use to promote their products and services is very important today. Platforms like Rappi have invested a lot of money in their brand advertising, either traditionally or digitally.

According to data shared by the director of Rappi in Mexico, in 2019 the digital platform invested 6,000 million pesos in Softbank. Those in charge of the brand indicated that this contribution was destined to the distributors, to the technology of the platform and to the expansion of the company in Latin America.

Likewise, Rappi, which emerged in Colombia, in 2015 has been expanding offering food and pantry services at home. But it also seeks to be a ‘super app’, an application with multiple services such as ordering the supermarket, paying for your services and even watching an online concert.

In that sense, other data, the food delivery business is showing an interesting growth globally. According to Adroit Market Research, it will be worth $ 161.74 billion in 2023. America is the second most favorable market for this type of services, where it is expected to grow 11.7 percent a year in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The Story of Rappi’s Ingenious Sign

The growth of this app is also due to the trust of customers and stores that come together to sell their products through the platform. Such is the case of a funny story shown on the social network Twitter.

In an image that was posted on the digital platform, you can see how a store managed to promote that alson They work with the shipping services by Rappi, since the company has not offered them their respective identification plate.

The image that was posted by @mickou, shows a white sheet where it reads “Rappi too but they didn’t give us a plate”. In the business are the plates of Uber Eats and Didi Food.

The publication caused the digital pulse to interact in the image and comment. “But there is no lack of commission charges, yes @RappiMexico”, says one of the tweets.

According to data from Statista, Brazil has the highest penetration of the Rappi application in Latin America with approximately 23.6 million downloads. Followed by Mexico with more than 19 million downloads.

Advertising and brands

This term is very important for brands and companies as it seeks to promote the name, image and identity of the company. So it seeks to promote a favorable attitude in consumers, in the media and, of course, in its target audience.

In this sense, many specialists indicate that for the brand to really exist, two conditions must be met, such as the first that the public knows the association between the product and the chosen value. To this end, all communication actions are carried out, from advertising to any other option aimed at getting the message across.

While the second condition is that the product responds to what the brand promises; otherwise, the consumer will not trust the promised level of quality or the characteristic of size, effect, distinction, fashion, therefore that the brand is known and created. Otherwise the positioning is not achieved, you will not get a place in the mind of the consumer.

