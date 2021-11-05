Rappi assured that he has not initiated conversations or external actions on an eventual initial public offering to go public in the first half of 2022.

In a statement delivered to Forbes Colombia, Rappi denied the statements made by Juan Pablo Ortega, one of Rappi’s top executives, at an event in Lisbon, Portugal, cited by Bloomberg, in which he stated that the company initiated informal conversations with banks and that it plans to hire advisors and prepare your documentation to go public in the first half of 2022.

“Mr. Ortega’s statements are personal feelings that do not represent the objectives, the steps, or the current moment of the company,” they indicated from Rappi.

The firm, backed by funds such as Softbank, Tiger Global and Sequoia, has built a “super app” that offers food delivery, supermarket and financial services, among others, that operates in nine countries.

In his latest round of investment, Rappi raised his valuation to $ 5.25 billion.

“We continue to focus our energy on building an iconic and lasting company that continues to transform Latin America, as it has done since it was founded 6 years ago,” said the company of Colombian origin.

“We are proud of the impact we are having in the lives of our clients and throughout the region. The opportunities and prospects for long-term growth are exciting. ”

Rappi added that he has a well-capitalized business and a group of outstanding investors, as well as a world-class team “excited about the future and obsessed with expanding our positive impact.”

