Rappi celebrates its sixth anniversary in Mexico! Here 5 facts that will surprise you

Rappi turns 6 in Mexico, We share 5 of the most impressive data of what the company has achieved delivery In our country.

Rappi was founded in 2015 and is now the first Latin American SuperApp with more than 100 million downloads. Rappi is present in 9 countries and more than 250 cities in the region.

DO NOT STOP READING: Everything you need to know about the Paréntesis by OPPO Awards

During these years, Rappi It has incorporated into its platform different verticals such as supermarkets; RappiBank; Turbo – Fresh in just 10 minutes; RappiTravel; and RappiFavor.

“For six years, Rappi set out to be a key source of opportunities for thousands of Mexicans that interact in one way or another with the application. We make life easier for our users by freeing up time in their day to day; We create opportunities for our allies to grow their sales, and for the delivery people, we help them generate additional economic income, “he shared. Alejandro Solís, Managing Director of Rappi in Mexico.

YOU HAVE TO READ: Meet the nominees for the Paréntesis by OPPO Awards!

During the last two years marked by the pandemic, which forced confinement and slowed the world economy, Rappi has worked to position itself as a fast and safe alternative.

Six years of Rappi México in 5 surprising facts

In Mexico, Rappi is present in 51 cities, has more than 100,000 allies, has more than 50,000 registered distributors and has delivered more than 110 million orders in the country.

Rappi has gone around the world In many ways, but its delivery people have traveled 298 million km since 2015. Here are 5 impressive data from Rappi obtained during these six years:

5. In these 6 years Rappi has delivered more than 37 million tacos in the country, which would be equivalent to each inhabitant in Mexico City eating 4 of these.

4. If the 360,000 credit cards issued by RappiBank are placed online at the Hermano Rodríguez racetrack, they would do 8 laps of the F1 Grand Prix in Mexico.

3. Turbo – Fresh has saved a total of 170,250 hours (7 thousand days) for users who order their convenience products through the app.

2. The distance traveled by the delivery men since Rappi started its operation in 2015, it is 298 million kms or the equivalent to give around the world 7,000 times.

1. Some delivery men have come to receive tips of up to 2,000 pesos.

“On Rappi we are very proud and grateful for what we have achieved in these six years, (…) this is only the beginning, As a Latin American company, we are committed to continue fostering the economic growth of our cities, while we will continue to offer new value propositions to our partners that help them generate incremental sales ”. Alejandro Solís pointed out.