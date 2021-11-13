Rappi has chosen to perform a copy for your advertising and promote Turbo-Fresh, but social networks are confused by this.

The delivery platforms They have been showing Mexicans its importance for some time, especially in times of pandemic due to changes in social mobility, as well as consumer habits. In accordance with Forbes, during times of covid during 2020, this type of platforms managed to grow in the preference of the Mexican consumer, since 83 percent of Internet users used these, of which 76 percent went to buy food, 60 percent to order food from the supermarket and 49 percent to buy medicine.

Similarly, a study of Statista shows that it is expected that the revenue record at the end of this 2021 will be 2,164 million dollars in the billing of online food orders, so it could possibly continue to grow over the years.

However, for these platforms like Uber Eats, Rappi, Didi Food and Sin Apron (among others) managed to achieve success, it is due in large part to the jobs in advertising that managed to put these applications in the sights of the whole world.

Between an endless of advertising In the different media (traditional and digital), it is necessary to stand out in some way, so a professional is needed to carry out and optimally perform content, both in copys as in arts, which can sometimes represent a problem when consumers try to receive these messages, be it due to problems in the wording of the text or its context.

A copy in a bag with rappi advertising has caused the confusion of the user who uploaded a photograph with a text that is not entirely well received, since it may even be somewhat confusing, where it is mentioned that “8 out of 10 Sofis make the super for Turbo-Fresh by Rappi … another 2 are on a spiritual retreat in Túlum ”.

4 I really don’t understand Rappi’s advertising pic.twitter.com/QLGkDOgfRo – gooseman (@danigooseman) November 7, 2021

This situation has not been well received by any user comments in the publication, quite the contrary.

Like wanting to be funny but not engaging – DJ Tiëso (@Elsalvajeeste) November 8, 2021

Lately different publications and videos on social networks have referred to “las Sofis”, Santis and others as names that are in fashion at the moment, where Rappi looked for an opportunity to join this trend, which does not seem to have turned out as expected.

This advertising of Rappi, beyond achieving a good impact, it confused network users and this time the strategy did not work effectively, showing us the importance of being a copy it can result in good or bad publicity for a brand, just by using words.

This situation would be added to others where companies have had various errors in the writing of their copies, which came to have an unexpected result; as for example the case of Fud, who at the time made a mistake and demonstrated the value of making a good copy.

To carry out a good copy, it is necessary that it is perfectly clear what the intentions of the brand are when optimizing the message, taking particular care that it can be easily understood and avoid possible confusion (unless this is the main intention ), as well as understanding the context since not everyone could receive it in the same way, in addition to being careful not to offend the consumer.

