The CEO of Real Vision, Raoul Pal, believes that the recent volatility in the price of Bitcoin is due to institutions selling to help increase their year-end earnings..

The perennial Bitcoin (BTC) advocate told Vlad of The Stakeborg Talks in an interview on December 27 that he believes that the market is currently unbalanced due to the effect of institutions. Pal said they have been selling to ensure their profits. It was a way for the institutions to say “I think I deserve to get paid”.

@RaoulGMI answers fast. Not this time. He needed 6 seconds before answering “Why #DAO is so sexy “but the answer was brilliant. Less than 30 minutes until the premiere starts. Today, at 19:00 CET, on our Youtube channel: https: //t.co/lq96tZHfwq@Arscryptopia @stakeborgdao pic.twitter.com/4rgIev1XLw – StakeBorgDAO (@stakeborgdao) December 26, 2021

Considering that much of the sale in December has come from wallets that accumulated Bitcoin around the summer, according to Glassnode, and that cryptocurrency institutional assets under management (AUM) soared in May and October, according to Coinshares, the moment of the sale effectively indicates that the institutions are unloading some bags.

Now the question is: “Are they finished?” Asked Pal.

“They seem to have ended because the market has been bumping for the past week, which was the traditional last week when everyone balanced their books and balances.”

Although it predicts there could be more sales outside of Asia, Pal expects the year 2022 to start off with a strong start for the cryptocurrency markets as capital from institutions is redistributed.

Pal believes that institutional investors will be increasingly bullish on cryptocurrencies until 2022, as they begin to better understand the increasing adoption of technology “and therefore what that implies in market capitalization” at the end of the decade.

Genesis Trading’s Noelle Acheson Shares Pal’s Insights On Institutional Crypto Uptrend Heading into 2022. She discussed the institutional trends of 2021 and pointed out some potential highlights for 2022 in Squawk Box on CNBC today.

“Institutional growth in the last 12 months has been staggering, and we are seeing strong signs of it accelerating over the next year, both through direct investment and investment in the cryptocurrency market infrastructure companies themselves. . “

Nowadays, Bitcoin price is down around 3.5% in the last 24 hours and is trading at $ 47,954 at the time of writing this article.

