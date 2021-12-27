We analyze in Cinemascomics the Blu-Ray with Box 2 of Ranma 1/2, with the following adventures of Akane and Ranma in high definition.

In Cinemascomics we have analyzed the domestic edition of the Blu-Ray that brings together the next 24 episodes of the Ranma 1/2 series (Season 3), in an ideal pack for collectors, where we see the crazy adventures of Ranma and Akane, in very high resolution of image.

Ranma 1/2 Box 2 is now available on Blu-Ray in this set of three discs in four flaps and an exclusive booklet with additional material, in which new packs will be added in the coming months that will include the rest of the episodes of this anime of 161 episodes in total, based on the story created by Rumiko Takahashi, whose manga was edited in Spain and the anime was broadcast by Antena 3 in the 90s (but with censorship).

The series is a Japanese production and is available with the dialogues in both the original version in Japanese and dubbed into Spanish and Catalan (2.0 DTS HD), as well as including subtitles in Spanish and Portuguese. Rumiko Takahashi is also known for other famous works such as Urusei Yatsura, Lamu, Maison Ikkoku, and InuYasha.

Description of the pack

In this way, we are going to analyze the Ranma 1/2 Box 2 On Blu-Ray that brings together chapters 40 to 64, which Selecta Visión has launched in our country. We hope you enjoy the chapters as much as we have. In this way, we have got down to work to discover everything that this domestic edition hides, which for the first time is being marketed in high definition, in its entirety and without censorship; counting on the classic dubbing, so that you relive the series of your childhood.

The Blu-Ray pack includes the third season of the anime based on the original graphic novel by Rumiko Takahashi, is the second pack of a total of six, with the new adventures of Akane and Ranma, with animation by the Deen studio, and with Tsutomu Shibayama and Koji Sawai as anime directors. The series celebrates 28 years since its premiere in Spain, raising much controversy in its premiere in 1993, when Antena 3 decided to include it in the Animated Holidays program, which at the beginning of the new season would be renamed Tras 3 Tris. Despite the criticism and censorship, that did not prevent him from becoming a benchmark for anime in the Spanish territory.

Synopsis:

Ranma will have to face all kinds of crazy situations in his daily life, living in a Tendo Dojo that has not known tranquility since he arrived and was awarded a fiancée, without having his opinion. This time in the form of Ukyou, a martial arts expert whose fighting style is based on her mastery as an okonomiyaki chef. And if she already had few problems, Shampoo receives a surprise visit from the twins Rin-Rin and Ran-Ran, who will challenge Ranma to a fight. All this will lead to an attempt by Ranma to change the past to avoid falling into the Jusenkyo Pool. However, nothing will turn out as he expected …

Thus, we have analyzed this unique edition for manganime lovers that opened the doors to hundreds of Japanese movies and series, along with Dragon Ball, which has a total duration of approximately 576 minutes and is not recommended for children under 12 years of age. The edition has a 4: 3 screen format, 1080p definition and is published in an unabridged and uncensored edition.

Book:

Exclusive 18-page booklet, with story synopsis, description and images of the new characters, guide to episodes 40 to 64 with chapter synopsis, photo gallery, list of episode names translated directly from the original Japanese texts and a comparison of the titles offered by Antena 3 in 1993 during its broadcast and a complete record of the technical team and the anime cast.

Finally, we hope you enjoy buying the Box 2 of Ranma 1/2, Now available on Blu-Ray, with chapters 40 to 64 of the series in a faithful edition and remastered in HD; to take it home in a perfect pack to commemorate the adventures of Ranma and Akane, and see their chapters as many times as you want in high definition, both in the original version with subtitles and dubbed into Spanish and Catalan. Do not miss how Ryoga does and get it!