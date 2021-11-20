Public health is often discussed in the country but it is also necessary to address its counterpart because between them they serve the entire population. These are not enemies because, in fact, many doctors work in both. They are complementary to each other and each has both positive and negative aspects. Therefore, below we are going to show what are considered the best private hospitals in Mexico today.

In this sense, one of the main characteristics of private hospitals is that they often, although not always, have better facilities than public ones. When that happens, the beneficiaries are not only the patients but the health workers themselves. By having modern and functional equipment they can carry out their activities more easily.

On the other hand, the biggest disadvantage of this sector is that not everyone can access this type of service. Especially in a country like Mexico where the majority of the population has few resources. That is why it is a very complicated subject.

Top quality hospitals

To return to the topic of the best private hospitals in Mexico, earlier this year we shared with you the list published by Expansión magazine. Although today it was unveiled an update which contains a broader panorama and again the work was carried out together with the consulting firm Blutitude and the Mexican Foundation for Health (Funsalud).

On the previous occasion, only 200 hospitals were analyzed and now there were 500. While between all there are just over 17 thousand beds for patients.

In order to make the comparison, the different aspects that affect the quality of medical care were taken into account. Medical talent, the availability of appropriate technology, a series of relevant processes to ensure quality care, health outcomes for patients, and the perception of certified medical specialists were evaluated. While in the end the 50 best private hospitals in Mexico were chosen and it is the following.

  1. ABC Campus Observatorio Medical Center – CDMX
  2. Medica Sur – CDMX
  3. Hospital Ángeles Pedregal – CDMX
  4. Christus Muguerza High Specialty Hospital – Nuevo León
  5. ABC Campus Santa Fe Medical Center – CDMX
  6. Spanish Hospital – CDMX
  7. Angeles Lomas Hospital – State of Mexico
  8. Hospital San José TecSalud – Nuevo León
  9. Christus Muguerza Hospital Sur – Nuevo León
  10. Hospital Zambrano Hellion TecSalud – Nuevo León
  11. Hospital Angeles Metropolitano – CDMX
  12. Doctors Hospital – Nuevo Leon
  13. Angeles Valle Oriente Hospital – Nuevo Leon
  14. Hospital San Javier Guadalajara – Jalisco
  15. Hospital Angeles Acoxpa – CDMX
  16. Dalinde Medical Center – CDMX
  17. Hospital Real San José – Jalisco
  18. Hospital Angeles del Carmen – Jalisco
  19. Hospital Angeles Chihuahua – Chihuahua
  20. Hospital Star Médica Centro – CDMX
  21. Hospital Angeles Mocel – CDMX
  22. Christus Muguerza Hospital Conchita – Nuevo León
  23. Hospital Star Médica Mérida – Yucatán
  24. Aranda de la Parra Hospital – Guanajuato
  25. Hospital Star Medica Chihuahua – Chihuahua
  26. Country Medical Hospital – Guanajuato
  27. Puebla Hospital – Puebla
  28. Puerta de Hierro Andares Medical Center – Jalisco
  29. Angeles Puebla Hospital – Puebla
  30. Galenia Hospital – Quintana Roo
  31. Hospital Star Medica Querétaro – Querétaro
  32. Hospital Mexico American Guadalajara – Jalisco
  33. Hospital Angeles Clínica Londres – CDMX
  34. Hospital Country 2000 – Jalisco
  35. Hospital Star Médica Lomas Verdes – State of Mexico
  36. Hospital Angeles León – Guanajuato
  37. Hospital San Angel Inn Universidad – CDMX
  38. Spanish Sanatorium – Coahuila
  39. Christus Muguerza Hospital Betania – Puebla
  40. Hip Star Medical / Private Children’s Hospital – CDMX
  41. Corporate Hospital Satélite – State of Mexico
  42. Angeles Villahermosa Hospital – Tabasco
  43. Hospital Angeles Querétaro – Querétaro
  44. Christus Muguerza Hospital del Parque – Chihuahua
  45. Hospital Star Médica Morelia – Morelia
  46. Hospital and Clinic OCA – Nuevo León
  47. Angeles Culiacán Hospital – Sinaloa
  48. Angeles Torreón Hospital – Coahuila
  49. MAC Celaya Hospital – Guanajuato
  50. Hospital La Bene de San Luis – San Luis Potosí
