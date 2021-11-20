Public health is often discussed in the country but it is also necessary to address its counterpart because between them they serve the entire population. These are not enemies because, in fact, many doctors work in both. They are complementary to each other and each has both positive and negative aspects. Therefore, below we are going to show what are considered the best private hospitals in Mexico today.

In this sense, one of the main characteristics of private hospitals is that they often, although not always, have better facilities than public ones. When that happens, the beneficiaries are not only the patients but the health workers themselves. By having modern and functional equipment they can carry out their activities more easily.

On the other hand, the biggest disadvantage of this sector is that not everyone can access this type of service. Especially in a country like Mexico where the majority of the population has few resources. That is why it is a very complicated subject.

Top quality hospitals

To return to the topic of the best private hospitals in Mexico, earlier this year we shared with you the list published by Expansión magazine. Although today it was unveiled an update which contains a broader panorama and again the work was carried out together with the consulting firm Blutitude and the Mexican Foundation for Health (Funsalud).

On the previous occasion, only 200 hospitals were analyzed and now there were 500. While between all there are just over 17 thousand beds for patients.

In order to make the comparison, the different aspects that affect the quality of medical care were taken into account. Medical talent, the availability of appropriate technology, a series of relevant processes to ensure quality care, health outcomes for patients, and the perception of certified medical specialists were evaluated. While in the end the 50 best private hospitals in Mexico were chosen and it is the following.

ABC Campus Observatorio Medical Center – CDMX Medica Sur – CDMX Hospital Ángeles Pedregal – CDMX Christus Muguerza High Specialty Hospital – Nuevo León ABC Campus Santa Fe Medical Center – CDMX Spanish Hospital – CDMX Angeles Lomas Hospital – State of Mexico Hospital San José TecSalud – Nuevo León Christus Muguerza Hospital Sur – Nuevo León Hospital Zambrano Hellion TecSalud – Nuevo León Hospital Angeles Metropolitano – CDMX Doctors Hospital – Nuevo Leon Angeles Valle Oriente Hospital – Nuevo Leon Hospital San Javier Guadalajara – Jalisco Hospital Angeles Acoxpa – CDMX Dalinde Medical Center – CDMX Hospital Real San José – Jalisco Hospital Angeles del Carmen – Jalisco Hospital Angeles Chihuahua – Chihuahua Hospital Star Médica Centro – CDMX Hospital Angeles Mocel – CDMX Christus Muguerza Hospital Conchita – Nuevo León Hospital Star Médica Mérida – Yucatán Aranda de la Parra Hospital – Guanajuato Hospital Star Medica Chihuahua – Chihuahua Country Medical Hospital – Guanajuato Puebla Hospital – Puebla Puerta de Hierro Andares Medical Center – Jalisco Angeles Puebla Hospital – Puebla Galenia Hospital – Quintana Roo Hospital Star Medica Querétaro – Querétaro Hospital Mexico American Guadalajara – Jalisco Hospital Angeles Clínica Londres – CDMX Hospital Country 2000 – Jalisco Hospital Star Médica Lomas Verdes – State of Mexico Hospital Angeles León – Guanajuato Hospital San Angel Inn Universidad – CDMX Spanish Sanatorium – Coahuila Christus Muguerza Hospital Betania – Puebla Hip Star Medical / Private Children’s Hospital – CDMX Corporate Hospital Satélite – State of Mexico Angeles Villahermosa Hospital – Tabasco Hospital Angeles Querétaro – Querétaro Christus Muguerza Hospital del Parque – Chihuahua Hospital Star Médica Morelia – Morelia Hospital and Clinic OCA – Nuevo León Angeles Culiacán Hospital – Sinaloa Angeles Torreón Hospital – Coahuila MAC Celaya Hospital – Guanajuato Hospital La Bene de San Luis – San Luis Potosí