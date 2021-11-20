Public health is often discussed in the country but it is also necessary to address its counterpart because between them they serve the entire population. These are not enemies because, in fact, many doctors work in both. They are complementary to each other and each has both positive and negative aspects. Therefore, below we are going to show what are considered the best private hospitals in Mexico today.
In this sense, one of the main characteristics of private hospitals is that they often, although not always, have better facilities than public ones. When that happens, the beneficiaries are not only the patients but the health workers themselves. By having modern and functional equipment they can carry out their activities more easily.
On the other hand, the biggest disadvantage of this sector is that not everyone can access this type of service. Especially in a country like Mexico where the majority of the population has few resources. That is why it is a very complicated subject.
Top quality hospitals
To return to the topic of the best private hospitals in Mexico, earlier this year we shared with you the list published by Expansión magazine. Although today it was unveiled an update which contains a broader panorama and again the work was carried out together with the consulting firm Blutitude and the Mexican Foundation for Health (Funsalud).
On the previous occasion, only 200 hospitals were analyzed and now there were 500. While between all there are just over 17 thousand beds for patients.
In order to make the comparison, the different aspects that affect the quality of medical care were taken into account. Medical talent, the availability of appropriate technology, a series of relevant processes to ensure quality care, health outcomes for patients, and the perception of certified medical specialists were evaluated. While in the end the 50 best private hospitals in Mexico were chosen and it is the following.
- ABC Campus Observatorio Medical Center – CDMX
- Medica Sur – CDMX
- Hospital Ángeles Pedregal – CDMX
- Christus Muguerza High Specialty Hospital – Nuevo León
- ABC Campus Santa Fe Medical Center – CDMX
- Spanish Hospital – CDMX
- Angeles Lomas Hospital – State of Mexico
- Hospital San José TecSalud – Nuevo León
- Christus Muguerza Hospital Sur – Nuevo León
- Hospital Zambrano Hellion TecSalud – Nuevo León
- Hospital Angeles Metropolitano – CDMX
- Doctors Hospital – Nuevo Leon
- Angeles Valle Oriente Hospital – Nuevo Leon
- Hospital San Javier Guadalajara – Jalisco
- Hospital Angeles Acoxpa – CDMX
- Dalinde Medical Center – CDMX
- Hospital Real San José – Jalisco
- Hospital Angeles del Carmen – Jalisco
- Hospital Angeles Chihuahua – Chihuahua
- Hospital Star Médica Centro – CDMX
- Hospital Angeles Mocel – CDMX
- Christus Muguerza Hospital Conchita – Nuevo León
- Hospital Star Médica Mérida – Yucatán
- Aranda de la Parra Hospital – Guanajuato
- Hospital Star Medica Chihuahua – Chihuahua
- Country Medical Hospital – Guanajuato
- Puebla Hospital – Puebla
- Puerta de Hierro Andares Medical Center – Jalisco
- Angeles Puebla Hospital – Puebla
- Galenia Hospital – Quintana Roo
- Hospital Star Medica Querétaro – Querétaro
- Hospital Mexico American Guadalajara – Jalisco
- Hospital Angeles Clínica Londres – CDMX
- Hospital Country 2000 – Jalisco
- Hospital Star Médica Lomas Verdes – State of Mexico
- Hospital Angeles León – Guanajuato
- Hospital San Angel Inn Universidad – CDMX
- Spanish Sanatorium – Coahuila
- Christus Muguerza Hospital Betania – Puebla
- Hip Star Medical / Private Children’s Hospital – CDMX
- Corporate Hospital Satélite – State of Mexico
- Angeles Villahermosa Hospital – Tabasco
- Hospital Angeles Querétaro – Querétaro
- Christus Muguerza Hospital del Parque – Chihuahua
- Hospital Star Médica Morelia – Morelia
- Hospital and Clinic OCA – Nuevo León
- Angeles Culiacán Hospital – Sinaloa
- Angeles Torreón Hospital – Coahuila
- MAC Celaya Hospital – Guanajuato
- Hospital La Bene de San Luis – San Luis Potosí