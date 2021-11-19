Get the most out of your leisure time. Instead of wasting it in the search for the best movies, use the tools that this platform gives you. streaming.

Netflix has a list with the best of its cinematographic offer, where they are ordered according to the preference of the users. The most interesting thing is that this ranking updates in real time. Instead of wasting your time, take advantage of your previous minutes to make yourself something to eat.

Surely many of them you have already seen, but there will be others that may interest you, so get to it! These are the 10 most searched movies in Mexico:

1. Red alert

When Interpol sends out a “Red Alert”, it means that Police departments around the world must be on the alert to catch the most wanted criminals. All alarms go off when a reckless robbery unites the best FBI agent (Johnson) with two rival criminals (Gadot & Reynolds). A coincidence that will make the unpredictable happen.

2. Fire night

In a town located in the Sierra de México, three young men take over the houses of those who have fled, disguise themselves as women when no one is looking and have a hiding place to be safe from those who would take them away; but the dark echoes of violence become an inescapable threat. (FILMAFFINITY) Selected by Mexico to represent the country at the Oscars 2022.

3. Trolls

Known for their colorful, crazy and magical hairs, Trolls are the happiest and most joyous creatures to break into the world of song. But her world of rainbows and cupcakes will change forever when her leader Poppy must embark on a rescue mission that will take her far away from the only world she has ever known.

Four. Nightmares 2: Halloween night

What if Halloween came true and the monsters that appear one night a year last forever? Sarah, Sonny and Sam are three young men who find in an old chest a mysterious book from the Nightmares series, written by RL Stine, closed with a padlock. They make the mistake of opening this book and suddenly the evil ventriloquist Slappy and his monstrous minions come to life. What will the three young men do now to prevent Halloween from lasting forever? Ari Sandel (The Last Dance) is in charge of directing this second installment of the film Nightmares (2015), in which Rob Lieber (Peter Rabbit) signs the script based on the work by RL Stine.

5. The Croods

The film is set in prehistoric times, where Crug leads his family beyond the comfort of his home after it is destroyed by a major earthquake. While trying to travel through the unknown and terrifying world, they meet a nomad who captivates his clan, especially his older sister, with his modern mind.

6. White Boy Rick

It tells the true story of the teenager Richard Wershe Jr., known as ‘White Boy Rick’, who in the 1980s, at the age of 14, became the youngest FBI insider in history.

7. How hard is love!

An unfortunate in love Los Angeles girl falls in love with an East Coast guy over a dating app and decides to surprise him for Christmas, only to find out she’s been cheated on. But the object of her affection actually lives in the same city and the boy who cheated on her offers to set them up if she pretends to be his girlfriend during the holidays.

8. A spy and a half

A deadly CIA agent (Johnson), a victim of bullying as a teenager, returns home to attend an alumni reunion. With the excuse of working on a secret case, he enlists the help of the popular boy in the high school years (Hart), who is now a boring accountant and lives longing for his glory years. By the time the poor office worker realizes the mess he is getting into, it is too late to disengage and his new friend, with increasingly unpredictable maneuvers, drags him into a world of shootings, betrayals and espionage that will force them to gamble. neck countless times.

9. 7 prisoners

To offer a better life to his family in the country, Mateus, 18, accepts a job at a São Paulo landfill for his new boss, Luca, but finds himself trapped in the dangerous world of human trafficking.

10. The army of thieves

A mysterious woman recruits bank teller Ludwig Dieter to lead a group of would-be robbers on a top-secret heist during the early stages of the zombie apocalypse.

Hopefully we’ve got you excited about this roundup of the most viewed movies. Go ahead and discover them on Netflix!

The truth is that the hours of the day will not be enough so that the fans of the cinematographic productions can see so many hours of good films. We all know that Netflix is ​​an expert at streaming the biggest hits at the box office, which are the object of worship around the world.

Do not be left behind and follow us on this journey through the seventh art.