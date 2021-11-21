We have never had so many series at our fingertips as today, so it is not always easy to find the one we long for. Users of Netflix we usually go easy and aim for news.

1. The Queen of Flow

The series takes place in the seductive atmosphere of reggaeton, a genre that has taken over the world. This is the story of Yeimy Montoya, a talented young composer who pays an unjust sentence in a New York prison after being deceived by Charly, the man she loves and who later steals her songs, with which she manages to achieve fame and become in a star. Yeimy’s only wish is to go out and exact revenge against all those who ended his life and his family.

2. Passion of Hawks

The Reyes brothers seek to avenge their sister’s death, which leads them to settle as workers in the Elizondo family mansion. The deep hatred begins to change when the Reyes brothers are integrated into the life of the family. What Juan does not have is that his life and those of his two brothers will intersect with that of the three Elizondo sisters, running the risk of falling prey to his own revenge.

3. I am Betty the Ugly one

‘Yo soy Betty, la fea’ is a Colombian telenovela that premiered in September 1999 in its country of origin, with Ana María Orozco and Jorge Enrique Abello as leading actors in the roles of Beatriz and Armando. The production told the story of Betty, a young and brilliant economist who ends up signing in a fashion company for the head of the company, with whom she ends up falling in love. A situation that Armando ends up taking advantage of in his favor but that, against all odds, ends up turning against him by reciprocating the feelings of his secretary.Created by Fernando Gaitán Salom, this telenovela was an overwhelming success not only in Colombia, but also in international level, reaching more than 180 countries and being dubbed into about 25 languages. In addition, it was the origin of multiple versions that emerged after its enormous fame, adding up to 28 adaptations around the world until 2010.

Four. Heading to hell

As supernatural beings appear all over the world to condemn humans to hell, a religious group propagates the idea of ​​divine justice.

5. Pablo Escobar, the patron of evil

Free version of the book “The Parable of Paul”. Describes the life of the Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar Gaviria since his childhood. The use of indiscriminate violence made him the most fearsome and bloodthirsty drug trafficker of the late twentieth century. He even destabilized the Colombian government to the point of being the most wanted criminal in the world.

6. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The Paw Patrol is on a roll. When Humdinger, his greatest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and begins to wreak havoc, Ryder and the heroic cubs set off to face this new challenge. As one of the pups must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the clever little dachshund Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City.

7. The Squid Game

Hundreds of money-strapped players accept a rare invitation to compete in children’s games. Inside, a tantalizing prize and deadly challenges await.

8. Love and live

Irene, the lead singer of the market band ‘Los Milagrosas’, meets Joaquín the mechanic, when he arrives in town with nothing but the clothes he is wearing. As they fight for their dreams, they cross their path. They will soon realize that they cannot live without each other, although their struggle to be together will be intense and painful.

9. The king’s affection

When the crown prince is assassinated, his twin sister takes the throne while trying to keep her identity and her affection for her first love a secret.

10. New Rich New Poor

Brayan got rich overnight. Wonderful! Anyone’s dream, especially a lazy person like him and Andrés, went from opulence to poverty. What a nightmare!. It seems that someone was in charge of teaching them a lesson.

