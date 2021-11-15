Get the most out of your leisure time. Instead of wasting it searching for the best series, use the tools provided by this streaming platform.

Netflix has a list with the crème de la crème of its contents, where they are organized according to the order of preference of the users. The most interesting thing is that this ranking updates in real time. Instead of wasting yourself in unnecessary research, take advantage of your previous minutes and prepare something to snack on.

Surely many of them you have already seen, but there will be others that may interest you, so get to it! These are the 10 most searched series in Chile:

1. Arcane

Against the backdrop of the disparate cities of Piltover and Zaun, two sisters fight on opposite sides in a war between wizarding technologies and competing beliefs.

2. Maya and the three

A brave warrior princess embarks on a great mission: she must fulfill an ancient prophecy and save humanity from the wrath of vengeful gods.

3. The Squid Game

Hundreds of money-strapped players accept a rare invitation to compete in children’s games. Inside, a tempting prize and deadly challenges await.

Four. Love is like the cha-cha

Hong Doo Shik, there is something special about him !! He is a handsome 31-year-old man who knows everything and knows how to do everything. He is a deliveryman for a Chinese restaurant. You are an employee of a convenience store. And she’s even a singer in a live café! Yoon Hye Jin is a fair perfectionist and also a dentist. She is fired when the board accepts her ‘supposedly threatening’ resignation! He moves to a small rural town to open his own clinic. But something in the other brings them closer. First of all, Mr. Hong is a good fighter. You can fight as one of those characters from the Matrix. Second, you have a warm heart. It seems like he lives in a different world than hers. And she can’t help but keep thinking about him Hye Jin is so damn loud! But sometimes in a strange way, it sounds like the song of a bird sounds like rhythmic rhythms. He can’t help but keep thinking about her.

5. I am Betty the Ugly one

‘Yo soy Betty, la fea’ is a Colombian telenovela that premiered in September 1999 in its country of origin, with Ana María Orozco and Jorge Enrique Abello as leading actors in the roles of Beatriz and Armando. The production told the story of Betty, a young and brilliant economist who ends up signing in a fashion company for the head of the company, with whom she ends up falling in love. A situation that Armando ends up taking advantage of in his favor but that, against all odds, ends up turning against him by reciprocating the feelings of his secretary.Created by Fernando Gaitán Salom, this telenovela was an overwhelming success not only in Colombia, but also in international level, reaching more than 180 countries and being dubbed into about 25 languages. In addition, it was the origin of multiple versions that emerged after its enormous fame, adding up to 28 adaptations around the world until 2010.

6. You

When a brilliant bookstore manager crosses paths with an aspiring writer, he uses the internet and social media to gather the most intimate details and get closer to her. A charming and awkward crush quickly turns into an obsession as he quietly and strategically removes every obstacle and person, in his path.

7. Narcos: Mexico

The new “Narcos” saga tells the true story of the rise to power of the Guadalajara cartel and the start of the drug wars in Mexico in the 1980s.

8. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The Paw Patrol is on a roll. When Humdinger, his greatest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and begins to wreak havoc, Ryder and the heroic cubs set off to face this new challenge. As one of the puppies must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help in a new ally, the intelligent sausage dog Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City.

9. Peçanha Contra or Animal

On a mission to find the city’s first serial killer, the brutal, stupid and hilarious Sergeant-Major Lieutenant Peçanha and his colleagues from the wrong police station in Nova Iguaçu will spare no unconventional methods to try and keep the job and arrest Animal.

10. The assistant

After escaping an abusive relationship, a young mother finds work as a maid as she struggles to care for her daughter and create a better future for both of them.

As you may have noticed, the series are living their golden age. Netflix uses this increased demand to keep millions of subscribers hooked.

There are productions of all kinds and for all tastes: fantasy, humor, action, drama … so take the opportunity to watch several episodes in a row, even until the end of the season! You know what you will always find them on Netflix.

Do you have any idea what your next favorite show is? Are you planning the next marathon? 24 hours a day will not be enough to see all these hits!