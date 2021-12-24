You can spend hours browsing HBO trying to find something to see, but why would you waste your time when the service of streaming Has it already done the work for you?

We talk about HBO’s list of the best series in Chile, which ranks titles based on who is watching what at the moment. Keep scrolling for more details.

one. And Just Like That …

This new chapter of “Sex and the City” follows Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. .

two. Succession

The series revolves around the life of the Redstone family. They are billionaires and powerful, they have everything they crave, except family life. They own one of the most successful communications companies in the world. Your main objective is to grow the empire and for this, loyalties will be put into play.

Four. How to get into a garden

A seemingly normal British couple becomes the center of an extraordinary investigation when two bodies are discovered in the backyard of a house in Nottingham.

5. big Bang

As physicists Leonard and Sheldon round out their gang of geeks with Howard and Raj, aspiring actress Penny occupies the flat across the street.

6. Sex and the City: The Movie

Adaptation of the popular television series ‘Sex and the City’. The film based on the hit series that debuted in 1998 on HBO, promises to answer all the pending questions: Will Carrie and Mr. Big finally decide to marry? Can Samantha really be satisfied with just one man? Will Charlotte ever get pregnant? Will Miranda and Steve really be happy forever? Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), the most dazzling columnist on the “New York Star,” returns with her famous wits fully intact and sharper than ever to tell her own story. For their part, Samantha (Kim Cattrall), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) continue to live on the edge, combining work and intense relationships, while discovering the secrets of motherhood, marriage and the luxuries of Manhattan.

8. Harry Potter: The Hogwarts House Tournament

This special event in four parts will showcase fans of the wizarding universe who want to put their knowledge of Harry Potter to the test. They will fight each other to get the greatest of honors: win the House Cup

9. Euphoria

A reflection on adolescence through a group of high school students who have to deal with recurring themes of their age, such as drugs, sex and violence.

10. Game of Thrones

In a land where summers last for decades and winters can last a lifetime, trouble lurks. From the machinations of the south to the savage lands of the east, passing through the frozen north and the ancient wall that protects the kingdom from the dark forces, two powerful families fight a deadly confrontation to rule the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros. As treachery, lust and supernatural forces shake the pillars of the realms, the bloody battle for the Iron throne will have unforeseen and momentous consequences. Winter is coming. Let ‘Game of Thrones’ begin.

As you may have noticed, the series are living their golden age. HBO uses this increased demand to keep millions of subscribers hooked.

There are productions of all kinds and for all tastes: fantasy, humor, action, drama … so take the opportunity to watch several chapters in a row, even until the end of the season! You know what you will always find them on HBO.

Do you have any idea what your next favorite show is? Are you planning the next marathon? 24 hours a day will not be enough to see all these hits!