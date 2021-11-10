Queen Letizia is a great style reference in our country, yes, but the royals other royal houses are also a good source of inspiration and elegance that we always keep in mind. Today we are going to focus on the Queen Rania of Jordan.

Since a few days ago we could see her attend an event at the Princess Taghrid Institute for Development and Training, in Amman, dressed in a total look denim in white that the truth has seemed to us the most sophisticated as well as modern:





Although it may seem like a dress at first glance, it is a two piece set from the Australian firm Zimmermann. Composed of a denim shirt, with puffed sleeves, pockets and tie detail, and a skirt midi high waisted. Finally, the royal complete the look with a beige belt to give a full-piece effect and even create an optical effect of a thinner waist.





Both garments are made of inspiration vintage and the set amounts to 960 euros (450 euros for the shirt and 510 euros for the skirt). So we wanted to find a way to copy his look at a more affordable price.

For this we have preferred, instead of opting for two pieces that end up simulating a dress, to focus exclusively on dresses denim whites. And these are our three options:





First of all we have this model of Edited, a long dress with a cut and design that reminds us of mitilar garments or utility that it has pockets and belt. It is discounted: 69.90 euros 39.90 euros.





Then we have this dress from Levi’s, too shirt style with belt and pockets on both sides of the chest. A model quite similar to the previous one but shorter, to wear now with stockings and continue to wear it in spring. Which, in addition, is discounted: 89.90 euros 64.90 euros.





And finally we propose a more different design, of LeGer, style shirt but with buttons. A much more modern and groundbreaking model than the previous ones but thanks to its front pleats conforms very well to the body. It is also discounted: 69.90 euros 47.90 euros.





You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Jared Shopping in our channel of Telegram or in our profiles Instagram, Facebook and the magazine Flipboard.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Cover photo | GTRES

Photos | GTRESS, About You