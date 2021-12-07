There are styles that do not have an expiration date and that are so versatile that they can accompany us from first thing in the morning until late at night. The key to these outfits? Prefer to basic and sophisticated garments that marry perfectly. One of the last looks Rania from Jordan is an outstanding example.

The Queen Consort of Jordan is one of the most elegant female personalities in the world. This is demonstrated with a proposal consisting of linen trousers with a ‘paper bag’ silhouette that fits at the waist with a brown leather belt. To cover the torso, a classic white blouse. The colorful detail is added by a red bag with garnet tints.

East look It seems ten to us both to go to the office and for a dinner with friends. The only thing we would do for winter is change the linen pants for an alternative denim, but we would keep the ‘paper bag’ silhouette that is so flattering. If you want to use this outfit to go to work, you can also bet on a bag in the shopper.

Possibly, the pieces that Rania de Jordan wears are far from our economic possibilities, so We hunt several options in an economic version that are very similar.





· Young Formula long sleeve pleated bodysuit. 35.99 euros at El Corte Inglés.

Long-sleeved pleated bodysuit

· H&M ‘paper bag’ jeans. 19.99 euros , 11.99 euros.

· H&M brown belt. 7.99 euros.

· Michael Michael Kors Jet Set shoulder bag in maroon leather. 175 euros , 122 euros at El Corte Inglés.

Garnet Leather Michael Michael Kors Jet Set Crossbody Bag





