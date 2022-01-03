

01/02/2022 On at 18:33 CET



The Barça club continues to work on the situation of Ousmane Dembélé, the one that is giving more headaches to the Barcelona directive. Now, according to ‘Ara’, Barça has opened a negotiation route with Manchester United to carry out a barter in which the French striker, Anthony Martial, could land on the Barça squad in a change for Dembélé.

Operation that could only be carried out if the current Barça player decides to reject the renewal with the Catalan club.

About Martial he has also spoken german Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United coach, who has explained, in the preview of Monday’s game against Wolverhampton, that he understands the French forward’s decision to want to leave the Old Trafford club. “He made it very clear that he wants to leave and, somehow, I can understand his decision, because he wants to try to play more regularly elsewhere,” said the German about the position of the French footballer, in which Sevilla is interested.

“However, this is not just about his wishes, but about which teams are interested in him, complying with the demands of the club. We have to wait and see. Currently, the player is not injured, so his absence (against him Burnley) had nothing to do with any of that & rdquor ;, he pointed out.