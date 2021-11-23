Odell Beckham Jr., receiver for the Los Angeles Rams football team, He stated that he will collect his entire $ 4.25 million salary from the National Football League in Bitcoin.

In a November 22 post on his Twitter account, Beckham said that he would partner with Cash App to collect his next NFL salary in Bitcoin (BTC). National Insider reporter Ian Rapoport, said earlier this month that Beckham would win a base salary of USD 750,000, with a signing premium of USD 500,000, plus USD 3 million in other incentives, which is a total of USD 4.25 million for the 2021 season.

It’s a NEW ERA & to kick that off I’m hyped to announce that I’m taking my new salary in bitcoin thanks to @CashApp. To ALL MY FANS out there, no matter where ur: THANK YOU! I’m giving back a total of $ 1M in BTC rn too. Drop your $ cashtag w. #OBJBTC & follow @CashApp NOW pic.twitter.com/ds1IgZ1zup – Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 22, 2021

It is a NEW ERA and to start it I am excited to announce that I am going to collect my new salary in Bitcoin thanks to Cash App. TO ALL MY FANS out there, no matter where they are: THANK YOU! Right now I am also giving away a total of USD 1 million in BTC.

According to data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro, Beckham’s total salary would be worth approximately 75.66 BTC given a price of $ 56,103 at the time of this story’s publication. Although the cryptoasset reached an all-time high of close to $ 69,000 on November 10, it has since fallen below $ 60,000.

Beckham, who currently has a CryptoPunk-style image as his Twitter profile picture, plays for the Los Angeles Rams. The Staples Center of the city, which is not the home of the Rams, but of other sports teams, such as the Los Angeles Clippers, It was recently targeted by fans and social media personalities after the Crypto.com platform signed a $ 700 million deal to change the name of the stadium.

Beckham joins other professional athletes who embrace cryptocurrencies in light of their growing popularity. In October, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he would compensate 1 BTC to the fan who held the ball from his 600th career touchdown, along with some signed sports memorabilia. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, recently in the national spotlight after misleading the public about his COVID-19 vaccination status, also said he would receive part of his $ 22 million salary in BTC.

