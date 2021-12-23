Throughout this year we have been able to see how the sale of video games has had an increase in figures spectacular. Nintendo classics like Super Mario Bros. or Zelda have reached astronomical numbers that few pockets can access.

With a more modest fact, Kotaku reveals that a copy of the first The Legend of Zelda sold for $ 3,966. The auction through Yahoo Japan has reached that figure for an original Famicom title and the reason for reaching that price is truly unusual.

It all lies in the fact that this copy has a logo for Myojo Foods’ Charumera, a ramen brand of the Japanese country. This is because in 1986, 1,500 game cartridges were raffled by Nintendo commemorating the 20th anniversary of the culinary franchise. In fact, there were also rewards in the form of a Famicom with the company name on it.





Otherwise, The Legend of Zelda inside is exactly the same which you can have in your house. Another copy was sold in 2016 by a person located in Reus, Spain. On that occasion, the sale closed for $ 1,500.