They are possibly the brand’s best-selling memoir and by far. We are talking about the mid-range of modules at a speed now supported as standard by Intel and AMD IMCs such as 3200 MHz and with also optimal latencies so as not to squeeze said memory controller too much.

What do you need in RAM? Difficult to choose right? Well, saving that at the moment we cannot perform miracles such as increasing the stock of DDR5 everywhere, or lowering prices even more or simply giving away the odd kit, we can collect the best of each house. What we are going to see today ranges from the low-end, through PC or laptop to the extreme range that few will be able to run on their CPUs. Ready? Well let’s go there.

We are facing the color version Red, which is offered in a kit of 2 x 8 GB at an all-time low price with latencies 16-18-18-36 and for a price of only 64.96 euros (-23 %% discount).

Crucial Ballistix RGB 3200 MHz DDR4 2 x 16 GB

They copy almost everything from their younger sisters, so we’ll be really brief here given the similarities. The differences are obvious:

Its heatsink integrates a RGB system controlled by software.

Offered in configuration 2 x 16 GB.

The rest of the specifications are maintained: 3200 MHz, color heatsink Red, latencies 16-18-18-36, but this also implies that its price is higher due to the comments just above: 119.99 euros, which means that they have fallen 29% compared to their original price.

Ballistix DDR4-3200 MHz C16 2 x 8 GB SO-DIMM

Here we enter a somewhat different field, since this kit is indicated for laptops, whether or not they are gaming. Its smaller and more compact size does not make them lose properties in terms of performance, since we have a kit of 2 x 8 GB being DDR4-3200 MHz with some latencies 16-18-18-36 for a typical voltage of 1.35V.

They are offered in the typical black and silver color with a 21% discount to leave them in 66.99 euros, just two euros more than the PC version with the red heatsink, which shows what they are currently selling.

Ballistix MAX DDR4-4400 MHz C19 2 x 8 GB

Here we enter a field only for overclocking specialists, since with that speed and latencies few BMIs will be able to support them without a good voltage rise to the BMI and the VCCIO. And it is that with 4400 MHz we will have a brutal bandwidth, but at a high price of temperature in the processor.

Its latencies are adjusted, since we are talking about 19-19-19-46 for a voltage of 1.4 volts. As we see in the headline they arrive in a configuration of 2 x 8 GB and with a 41% discount to leave them in only 121.99 euros.