Rainbow Six Siege doesn't need a sequel, says Ubisoft

If you are one of those who has been waiting for a sequel to Rainbow Six Siege, then we have bad news for you. During a recent question and answer session at Reddit, the creative director of the game, Leroy Athanassof, said that while a sequel is possible, the team is currently working on a number of major changes to the game.

In the own words of Athanassof:

Siege 2 would mean making a new game, new environments, a new inventory system, and a new development team. We don’t feel like that’s ideal for the community. We care how much they have invested in the game, we do not want to displace them to a new one. Instead, we want to protect your investment and increase its value by making your ‘home’ better. It’s like doing renovations to make your old house look bright, modern, and attractive. ”

Throughout its five years of life, Siege It has received a lot of updates, new characters, adjustments to the gameplay and maps. Just at the end of last year that Siege received an update to improve its performance on next-gen consoles, so its sequel will most likely be a long time away.

Via: Gamingbolt

