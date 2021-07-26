Ubisoft has among its successful roster of games Rainbow Six Siege, a title that has been at the top of the competitive FPS community for years, and it seems that it will not change much, since Ubisoft continues to update it and add content to the title. Furthermore, it appears that Rainbow Six Siege director doesn’t think a sequel to the title is necessary.

We have known the opinion through a question in a Reddit AMA, where Leroy Athanassof clarifies that right now, the dev team is not planning on making a sequel as they intend to continue working on Siege with updates and new content, as they have been doing for a few years now. It also says that the title that we know now, in the future, will have changed drastically, and that could be called Siege 2, even.

Rainbow Six Siege director doesn’t think a sequel to the title is necessary

Ubisoft is not concerned that Rainbow Six: Extraction divides the Rainbow Six: Siege community

It is totally normal that Ubisoft is not considering developing a sequel to Siege, as the title is still in top form, and with a huge player base, so, for now, we’ll have to settle for continuing to play Rainbow Six Siege.