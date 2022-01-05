2022 begins in style thanks to a January full of news, with Pokémon Legends: Arceus waiting on the horizon. From Ubisoft they have not wanted to disappoint at the start of the year, with Rainbow Six Extraction just around the corner.

Now, completely unexpectedly, the French company has announced that the title will be available from day one with Xbox Game Pass. This means that it will be playable on all Microsoft service-enabled systems, be it Xbox One, Xbox Series, PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

It will be the January 20 when the starting gun is fired to this cooperative experience that we can play alone, but that we will enjoy much more if we form squads with three more friends. However, one more news has been revealed

Ubisoft +, the company’s subscription service, is coming to Xbox in the future. A specific date for its implementation has not been announced, but this will mean that more than 100 titles from the Ubisoft catalog can be played. Chris Early, Senior Vice President, Strategic Partnerships and Business Development, provided more details.