Xbox announced by surprise this afternoon that Rainbow Six Extraction will be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch, a more than intelligent move by Ubisoft in view of the launch of this proposal for cooperative action within the Rainbow Six universe. It will be available at the end of this month of January both on consoles, PC and mobile devices through the cloud.

Through a publication of Xbox Wire, Microsoft has announced that Rainbow Six Extraction will be available on PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from next January 20, the official launch date of the game, but the thing is not there, since that same day another title in the series will also come to the service, Rainbow Sioux Siege, which will also be available on both PC Game Pass. It is currently in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate catalog.

“When it launches on January 20, 2022, Xbox Game Pass members will be able to immerse themselves in this intense, exciting and unpredictable cooperative PvE experience alone or in squads of up to three players to take on dynamic raids. Rainbow Six Extraction is a tactical cooperative FPS that brings an entirely new squad-based PvE experience to the millions of players in the Rainbow Six universe and beyond ».

Finally, Xbox has confirmed that the service Ubisoft + will also be available soon on Xbox, “A great addition for fans who will have even more ways to access the games and experiences they love on Xbox.”

Rainbow Six Extraction will go on sale officially on January 20 on both Xbox, PlayStation and PC consoles. This afternoon, the minimum and recommended requirements for Rainbow Six Extraction on PC were also made public.