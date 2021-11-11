After much uncertainty, delays, and even name changes, Ubisoft has finally confirmed what was an open secret. Rainbow Six Extracion is coming next January 20, 2022 to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PC and Google Stadia. We will have to choose the best tactics if we want to survive as a team.

In the spirit of collaborating to face the threats of the game, the French company has detailed that we will have access to a Buddy Pass. This element will allow us invite two friends to play for 14 days to the game, regardless of the platform. In fact, there will be cross progression and saved.

The news does not end here. Rainbow Six Extraction will arrive at a reduced price, going to cost 39.99 euros, although there will be a Deluxe version with three bonus packages that will cost 49.99 euros. In addition, all content released for the play upon arrival will be completely free.

On Rainbow Six Extraction, things get really tough. An asteroid crashes into Earth, spreading a space infection all over the planet. It is in this critical context where we will have to advance through each scenario and level to end the threats from another planet.