Ubisoft + will arrive on Microsoft consoles and its premiere, Rainbow Six Extraction, will debut from day one on Game Pass. Every detail in this note!

Ubisoft, through its official page, announced that Ubisoft + will expand to the consoles of Microsoft, without giving specific release dates, but with its confirmation to the Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One consoles. In addition to this, the great news is that its next release, Rainbow Six Extraction, will arrive from day one to the Game Pass service.

Currently the service of the French company is only present in PC and Google Stadia, in some regions of the world (which does not include South America). What is most striking about the announcement is that, despite the next Rainbow Six coming to Game Pass, the Ubisoft + service will not be part of the service, unlike EA Play that did include almost its entire catalog.

We’re bringing Ubisoft + to Xbox !! Expect more news in the future 👀 Until then, play Rainbow Six Extraction on Xbox Game Pass & PC Game Pass on launch day!

From Ubisoft, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development Chris Early commented: “By doing that Rainbow Six Extraction is available to members of Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass the day and date of its launch via Xbox Game Pass, we are showing that we believe in the value and the options that offer game subscriptions to players ”.

For those coincidences, in December 2020, an integration of both services had been rumored, which left us in doubt until today, with its confirmation that they will be as separate services, but within the same console.

And Rainbow Six Extraction? What happened to Rainbow Six Extraction?

From last announcement not so fruitful, on the delay of the game, the fans of the franchise did not want to wait any longer. The January 20 will come to light Rainbow Six Extraction and, even with the news of the Ubisoft, the game will remain, as we already mentioned, within Xbox Game Pass. It will continue with its modality cross-play, which will allow us to play between different consoles, whether or not they are from the same company. In addition, you will have cross progression, which will allow us to save and continue our progress with the same account on different consoles.

This one too January 20, Rainbow six siege will take its long-awaited step to PC Game Pass, service Microsoft but only for PC, which to this day is still not available.

