We are nowhere near the time when Rainbow Six Extraction goes on sale. In the last hours it has been revealed that the new installment of the Ubisoft saga will be available through Xbox Game Pass from day one and it has now been confirmed what will be the requirements that the PC version will request.

This is how they have become known the minimum requirements, the high and those that will be necessary to reach to play with everything in ultra. In the latter case, they are very high, although in the rest of the cases, with having a machine that is not too old, you should not have problems distributing shots in this new cooperative FPS.

Of course, you will have to make room, because will require 85 GB for installation and in the case of ultra graphics, it will ask for an update of more than 9 GB to improve high definition textures. Here you have the complete list:

pulled apart Minimum (1080p) High (1080p) High (1440p) Ultra (2160p) Operating system Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10/11 64-bit Windows 10/11 64-bit Processor Intel i5-4460 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Intel i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Intel i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X Intel i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X RAM 8 GB 16 GB 16 GB 16 GB Graphic card Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 4GB or AMD RX 560 4GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 6GB or AMD RX 580 8GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB or AMD RX 5600CT 6GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 10GB or AMD RX 6800XT 16GB HDD 85 GB 85 GB 85 GB 85 GB (+9 GB HD texture pack)

You will have time until January 20 to get your computer ready, the day you Rainbow Six Extraction It will also hit stores for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and Stadia.