The year 2022 starts with a most spectacular calendar if we look at the next video game launches. Ubisoft is going to be one of the first companies to debut this year with Rainbow Six Extraction, formerly known as Rainbox Six Quarentine, which launches this same January 20, 2022 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One and PC including Google Stadia. Today, the company wanted to reveal the PC game requirements, with up to four types of qualities that surprisingly will not be very demanding.

Low Quality (1080P)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: i5-4460 / Ryzen 3 1200

GPU: GTX 960 4GB / RX 560 4GB

RAM: 8GB (in dual channel)

Storage: 85GB

High Quality (1080P)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: i7-4790 / Ryzen 5 1600

GPU: GTX 1660 6GB / RX 580 8GB

RAM: 8GB (in dual channel)

Storage: 85GB

High Quality (1440P)

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

CPU: i5-8400 / Ryzen 5 2600X

GPU: RTX 2060 6GB / RX 5600CT 6GB

RAM: 16GB (in dual channel)

Storage: 85GB

Ultra Quality (2160P)

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

CPU: i9-9900K / Ryzen 7 3700X

GPU: RTX 3080 10GB / RX 6800XT 16GB

RAM: 16GB (in dual channel)

Storage: 85GB + 9GB for HD textures

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction will offer a Cooperative tactical FPS experience for 1 to 3 players in which Rainbow Six agents team up against a common enemy: the deadly threat of the Archaea. Buffer zones will be the places where knowledge, cooperation and tactical approach have to be tested.

Ubisoft bets strongly with this installment by launching it with reduced price Y two passes friends to invite any player from any platform to play for 14 days for free. Nor is it possible to be oblivious that Rainbow Six Extraction has cross game between platforms and cross save.

