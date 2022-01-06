Rainbow Six Extraction Tom Clancy’s will join the Xbox Game Pass library from Day One, January 20, 2022, as announced by Ubisoft and Microsoft. This release will round out a solid month of Game Pass offerings for subscribers, who can also look forward to getting their hands on Mass Effect: Legendary Edition and Outer Wilds starting tomorrow, January 6. Other notable novelties are Spelunky 2 and The Anacrusis, which will arrive in service on January 13.

Rainbow Six Extraction, which was scheduled to launch in mid-September 2021, has been delayed for several months to give developers time to carry out their vision. And that vision is a huge game changer for both Rainbow Six and the Tom Clancy brand. The franchise’s trademark military motif aside, Extraction will launch players into a chaotic conflict with strange alien creatures. Thus, the Rainbow Six Siege PvP experience will be sidelined in favor of the Rainbow Six Extraction PvE offering.

On January 20, subscribers with access to Game Pass, PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate will be able to explore Tom Clancy’s new shooter at no additional cost. Best of all, Rainbow Six Siege 2015 is coming to PC Game Pass and Ultimate on the same day.

The Xbox Game Pass Day One launch marks another pro-consumer move for Ubisoft’s next title, the first being the $ 40 price tag of $ 40. Rainbow Six Extraction. Each copy of the game will also include two Buddy Pass tokens, allowing players to invite non-shooter friends to join in the fun for 14 days. However, the tepid buzz surrounding Extraction suggests that these consumer-facing options don’t mean much in the grand scheme of things.

Originally announced as Rainbow Six Quarantine, Extraction reappeared during E3 2021 under its new name and with official gameplay images. But because it seems so far removed from the beloved Rainbow Six of the past, fans of the franchise remain skeptical of this new direction. Fortunately, the launch of Xbox Game Pass will allow these players and others to try the experience with little risk.