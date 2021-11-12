Rainbow Six Extraction already has a release date

Rainbow Six Extraction was intended to debut this year, but Ubisoft decided to delay it until some unspecified point in 2022. Today we bring you some good news, since not only do we know its exact release date, but its authors also confirmed that it will not be a title that is sold at full price.

Specifically, will be on January 20, 2022 when Rainbow Six Extraction came to consoles PlayStation, Xbox and PC. As I said a few moments ago, it will not be necessary to pay full price for it, since now it will debut for $ 40 dollars. If you acquire this title you will receive a Buddy pass that allows you to invite two more friends to play with you, but this will only be valid for 14 days.

If you play Rainbow six siege and you acquire Extraction, you will automatically unlock all 18 Operators what includes Extraction to use within Siege, just like him United Front Bundle which includes additional items. Similarly, Ubisoft stated that all post-launch content will be completely free.

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, very good news for everyone who was anticipating this title. The truth is that Ubisoft made very good decisions regarding this game, and hopefully they will be rewarded for their actions with a good number of users enjoying Extraction in January.

Via: Ubisoft