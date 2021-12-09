Dec 09, 2021 at 09:40 CET

LMG

Fita street, in the center of Saragossa, this festive bridge returned to be the scene of bottles, fights and robberies with violence. A nocturnal reality denounced by neighbors who ask for more police presence, but who see with helplessness that it is the fate of their nights. This Wednesday the situation worsened and one of the four bars of the collective LGTBI present on this street near Gran Vía was attacked. A doorman and the owner of the Urano pub had to go to the hospital after being attacked. There were punches, blows with a belt and even a shower of bottles shouting “shitty fags” or “AIDS”. All because they vetoed entry to a group, many of them minors. For the moment, the National Police have not detained anyone.

A homophobic aggression that sooner or later was going to take place. As Mario, the doorman and waiter of this place, explains to this newspaper, they had had problems with some young people who entered the establishment and already inside they made comments against the LGTBI collective.

In the covid passport that is now required to access all nightlife establishments, those responsible for this pub saw the possibility of exercising the right of admission with these young people who are usually the same. They exercised it this Wednesday around 3:20 am, but the response of a group of about 12 young people, according to Mario, was “extremely aggressive.” “I told them they couldn’t go inside and they started to face me and insult me, but then came the moment when one of them approached the glass container nearby and picked up a glass bottle. I saw that he hid it behind his back and approached, but I didn’t think he would be able, “says this Urano bar employee who has a cut on his cheekbone.” I told him what I was going to do with it and, suddenly, bottles began to fall, up to ten I sawor hitting us with a belt strap and punching us. I tried to defend myself as best I could », he remembers, although, as he admits, he has gaps because everything happened” very quickly. “

“We called the Police and they came, but they ran away, although they came back as soon as the agents were no longer on the street. We were very afraid,” says Mario, who asks the Zaragoza City Council and the Government Delegation in Aragon to take measures to “feel more secure in the environment.” An application claimed by Rubén Somalo, psychologist from the Aragón Diversa public psychological care service, who describes what has been happening in recent weeks in the city’s environmental zone as “very serious.” “It is becoming an unsafe and hostile place,” he says.

In fact, around 04.00 hours on the 6th a couple of boys were attacked and robbed in a violent way. Although the matter is not being investigated as a hate crime because they did not declare to the Police that the origin of the attack was due to their homosexuality, they were insulted when leaving the Urano pub. They took away their cell phone and wallet, but not before being punched and kicked in the face to the point that one of them had several teeth broken. The assault was when they were embraced in a nearby portal by a group of eight young people. Two weeks ago in one night there were three serious assaults.