The GT3s that share performance in the 24 Hours of Spa, from the GTWC Europe and the International GT Challenge, have starred in a superpole in which the threat of rain has not been consummated, leaving a session with completely dry asphalt. This has given a greater margin to the fastest rider, since up to five minutes to the end of the superpole he has not gone out to ‘work’. With a time of 2: 17.949, Raffaele Marciello took pole ahead of Mirko Bortolotti’s Lamborghini # 63 and Aston Martin # 95, piloted in the superpole by Nicki Thiim.

With an almost permanent progression during the second phase of the session, Maro Engel was the fourth fastest driver in Team HRT’s Mercedes # 4. In fact, the German driver has narrowly beaten Ricardo Feller, driver of the Lamborghini # 14. The Swiss has not only been faster during part of the training, but has placed his GT3 as the best classified in the Silver Cup. For his part, Sheldon Van der Linde has finished in sixth position with the first of the BMW, also unique within the top ten classified in the superpole.

Jota’s McLaren # 38 has also crept into the top ten thanks to an inspired Ben Barnicoat who has been seventh. In the eighth position it seems Mattia Drudi with the Audi # 66 from Atempto Racing, while in the ninth place has been Mathieu Jaminet with the Porsche # 22 from GPX Racing. The ‘top 10’ has been closed by the Mercedes # 89 of the Brazilian Felipe Fraga, while to find the Lamborghini # 163 driven by Albert Costa in the superpole you have to go back to 17th place, only ahead of the Ferrari # 71, the Mercedes # 57 and the Porsche # 47.

