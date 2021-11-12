The punishment for Tuca

Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti, FC Juárez coach, after a statement at the end of the Tigres – Bravos game, in which the team previously led by the Brazilian defeated him three goals over zero on the field of the San Nicolás de los Garza University Stadium. During the press conference he made some comments to the media present that were frowned upon by FIFA.

Here the Tuca talking about old women, fags and males. He does not understand that he does not understand. He’s a pitiful character. pic.twitter.com/SV9d9EOkzl – José Pablo Coello Diez de Bonilla (@JosePabloCoello)

November 8, 2021

“Are there old ladies here? Fags? Who’s going to be the first fag here?”, said the border technician.

However, these statements do not make the football body very funny. “FIFA plays an active role in promoting sport as an instrument for social development, the fight against racism and discrimination in all its forms,” ​​reads the plan that the association has presented to combat expressions of discrimination and hate.

Reason why the FMF Disciplinary Committee should penalize Ferretti for his statements, as described in the Disciplinary Code of FIFA and the Mexican Federation.

According to the Disciplinary Code of the world football organization, whoever attempts against the integrity of a person using discriminatory words in their competitions will receive a suspension of 10 games, on the other hand in the FMF Regulations, the penalty is only a minimum of 3 matches and a fine of 5 thousand 600 UMAs, which represents 501 thousand 872 Mexican pesos.