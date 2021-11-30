EFE.- The Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) will facilitate access to the Dictionary of the Language and its 375,000 data sets to Microsoft in order to promote the proper use of Spanish in all its applications and products for spelling and grammar checking and automatic translation based on Artificial Intelligence.

Santiago Muñoz Machado, director of the Royal Spanish Academy and president of the Association of Academies of the Spanish Language, and Alberto Granados, president of Microsoft in Spain, announced this Tuesday the agreement, the first signed by the RAE with a technology company and that intends to expand to others in the coming weeks.

“The road opens here but there is much ahead”, stressed the director of the RAE who has considered that Artificial Intelligence so far speaks in English “but begins little by little to speak in Spanish.” Although there will come a time when the translations will be immediate, a kind of “demolition of Babel.”

Muñoz Machado has opted to issue in the future quality certificates for the proper use of Spanish for machines and He explained that currently there are text correctors that handle a system inferior to that of the RAE, in such a way that they “expel” words and are “shrinking language and reducing its richness.”

For this reason, the RAE wants to be “in the center of the system, ordering the game a little while preserving the quality of the language,” said its director.

It is about reinforcing and promoting the correct use of Spanish in the digital universe and guaranteeing the unity of a language with all its varieties spoken by 600 million people in the world, explained Muñoz Machado and Granados about this initiative that is part of the LEIA project (Spanish Language and Intelligence).

In addition to the Dictionary of the Spanish language, Microsoft will be able to access the corresponding annual updates (in the order of between 1000 and 2000 entries) for use in Microsoft 365 applications, embedded systems, the Bing search engine and all those products aimed at improving spelling and grammar checking or creating automatic translation and transliteration models based on artificial intelligence technologies.

Likewise, this material, which includes Spanish in Spain and Latin American countries, will contribute to training the company’s artificial intelligence applications, focusing on avoiding language biases and improving natural language processing skills (NLP, for all Microsoft solutions.

“The LEIA project has been devised with one main objective: that machines, and all digital tools, use correct SpanishMuñoz Machado has pointed out.

“From the seventeenth century, the RAE managed to ensure that its rules were followed and the same orthographic, grammatical and lexical uses of our language were harmonized and generalized. Already in the 19th and 20th centuries it managed to maintain its unity, and now in the 21st century the Academy wants to regulate the language of machines, of artificial intelligence, to continue a work carried out successfully for more than 300 years ”, highlighted the director of the Academy.

LEIA can be considered “a pioneering project throughout the world”, declared Santiago Muñoz Machado, who indicated that to date the RAE has not received any aid from the Government for the development of LEIA although they try to receive it “from immediately “a support” of a reasonable amount of money.

“We are proud to continue combining technological innovation with the protection and dissemination of the Spanish language. The resources and knowledge that the RAE is going to share with us will serve to improve the treatment of Spanish in our products.Alberto Granados has said.

For the president of Microsoft, it is about gaining “more and more in parity with human speech” to ensure that Artificial Intelligence is contextual, in such a way that it knows what meaning a certain expression has.

And he recalled that already in 2016 they were able to translate the novel “Guerra y Paz” into English in 2.5 seconds, at 500 pages per second: “And it has improved a lot since then. Now it is not about speed but about quality in the process, and that it can be translated correctly ”.

