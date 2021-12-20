It must be taken into consideration that sometimes we find ourselves on our hard drive with a huge number of files with these characteristics. By this we mean hundreds or thousands of e-books that we try to organize in some way. Generally we use folders and subfolders in order to have a certain order about all this. However, we do not always achieve this goal, at least in a way that we plan as we would like.

That is why we use certain software solutions that serve us for this type of task. Perhaps the best known of them all is Caliber, a powerful open source program that has been around for a good number of years and has not stopped improving. In fact, you could say that its updates are almost constant, all in order to fix bugs and add new features. Of course, despite everything that it presents to us by default, we cannot say that it has a particularly attractive interface. Its developers focus more on everything related to the functionality of the application, than on its appearance.

However, we can carry out various configurations and changes to try to improve all of this. But then we are going to talk about a somewhat hidden functionality that will surely be more than striking. This will allow us to have a more visual and attractive user interface in Caliber.