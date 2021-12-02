The recent resignation of the main organizer of the strike in Activision Blizzard It’s extra weight that adds to the pressure on Bobby Kotick. The CEO of the company is on the ropes, with the rejection of the staff and part of the shareholders. Now, a new group of the latter have run against him, but they are not just any.

In this case we are talking about state treasurers from California, Massachusetts, Illinois, Oregon, Delaware, and Nevada, as revealed by Axios. A letter was sent to the company on November 23, demanding a meeting of the board of directors to clarify the risks that Activision Blizzard is facing.

The importance of these agents of state governments is that they are the in charge of supervising the financial movements of the state in question. That is, Delaware owns shares in Activision Blizzard, which have plummeted since the outbreak of the controversy. A lower value of these shares affects the pension funds for people who retire, which leads the states to take sides on what is happening. Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs explains his vision:

“We believe that radical changes are necessary in the company. We are concerned that the current CEO and the directors of the board do not have the skills and conviction to make these radical changes necessary to transform their culture, to restore trust with employees, shareholders and partners. “

Frerichs himself has confirmed to the media that the state of Illinois has investments in Activision Blizzard that have been affected by the fall in the price of shares. Although he has not revealed how much has been lost, he has pointed out that “one thing that the treasurers contribute is also a little attention to this and a little public pressure as well. So it’s not just about the dollar amount and the number of shares we have. “

Activision Blizzard has not made any public comment on the matter, but Stephen Totilo has been able to confirm that they have responded to the treasurers’ letter. Treasurers claim meet with the company before December 20 and make their position clear: